Georgina Chapman’s Marchesa fashion line will be returning to the New York Fashion Week runway in February for the first time since news broke of sexual harassment allegations against her estranged husband, film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Chapman separated from Weinstein not long after the allegations of sexual harassment and assault broke as she was presenting the brand’s bridal collection, and has remained in hiding since, with the brand conspicuously absent from red carpets and its spring/summer preview canceled. But Page Six reports that Marchesa, which has been worn on the red carpet by dozens of stars, will be returning to NYFW in February for the first time since Weinstein’s allegations broke.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Peter White/Getty

Marchesa will host its fashion show on February 14 — the final day of New York Fashion Week — at 4 p.m. shortly before the Marc Jacobs presentation.

The brand’s last show happened earlier this year in N.Y.C. during Bridal Fashion Week on the same day the New York Times exposed Weinstein’s scandal, which led to his termination from his company.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Despite the controversy, Chapman and her business partner Keren Craig have had vocal support from friends including Meghan McCain, who wore a Marchesa dress to her November wedding. “The scandal erupted and everybody was like, are you going to keep the dress? And I was like why should the two women designers be punished for a man’s disgusting behavior,” McCain told PEOPLE. “I just didn’t wanna feel like the people who had worked there and make their livelihood should be punished as well.”

Earlier this week, actress Alyssa Milano opened up about how Chapman, her longtime friend, was doing in the wake of her ex’s very public scandal, which led to some backlash from the always outspoken Rose McGowan on Twitter.

“Georgina is doing very well,” Milano told Today‘s Megyn Kelly. “She’s an amazing mother. She’s an amazing woman, and I think her priority right now is focusing on how to raise those two children to the best of her capacity given the situation.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Marchesa’s Memorable Red-Carpet Fashion: See the A-List Stars Who Wore the Label

You make me want to vomit. You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one – People https://t.co/XCdTWyp4dd — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 8, 2017

McGowan quickly fired back at her former Charmed co-star saying, “You make me want to vomit. You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one.”

She continued in a separate tweet writing, “Alyssa, maybe you and Georgina can call up Camille Cosby.”

The star also retweeted another Twitter user, who credited Marchesa’s rise in the fashion world to Weinstein’s money.

I'm saying Georgina Champan's company was 100% funded by Weinstein money. No one knew who she was in the fashion world before she married him.

I'm saying Weinstein bullied abused women to wear his wife's clothing line.

I'm saying she knew who and want she married and why. — KillingMyCareer (@MelaynaLokosky) December 8, 2017

The disgraced movie mogul checked into a luxury resort in Arizona in October, shortly after the scandal broke. “His team set him up at a secure place to get him the help he needs — he knows and wants help,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

Tell us your thoughts about Marchesa returning to NYFW in February in the comments below.

SaveSaveSaveSave