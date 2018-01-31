Georgina Chapman's Marchesa Cancels NYFW Runway Show In Wake of Harvey Weinstein's Scandal

After the Harvey Weinstein scandal erupted last fall, the disgraced Hollywood mogul has retreated from the spotlight and separated from his wife, designer Georgina Chapman.

With their divorce pending, the future of Chapman’s Marchesa fashion line (launched with partner Keren Craig in 2004) has been unclear.

Marchesa runway shows have been a mainstay at New York Fashion Week over the past decade, but this year the brand has canceled the February runway show, PEOPLE has confirmed.

However, while the label will not be having a typical show, it will be debuting a Fall 2018 line in a new format.

“Marchesa is looking forward to presenting their Fall 18 collection in an updated format this season,” a Marchesa spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

Since news of Weinstein’s sexual harassment and assault allegations broke in September, the brand has held a bridal collection presentation and released a pre-fall 2018 line lookbooks.

On Oct. 10, Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein after 11 years of marriage in light of his sexual misconduct allegations. “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered,” she said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Weinstein will pay out an estimated $15 to 20 million to the designer per their divorce agreement.

RELATED ARTICLE: Rose McGowan Reveals the Real Reason Behind Her Plastic Surgery and Other Bombshells from Book

Chapman, 41, and Weinstein, 65, have not filed in court, despite reaching a settlement.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”