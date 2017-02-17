Here's What to Know if You Want to Pull Off Kendall Jenner's Hat at Marc Jacobs' NYFW Show

Last season at Marc Jacobs’ New York Fashion Week show, everything beauty-wise was over-the-top. Models including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid sported gigantic (and controversial) colored dreadlocks and ’80s inspired (think: Boy George and Marilyn Manson) pastel makeup. But this season, the designer (who enlisted Redken global creative director Guido Palau to create the hair looks again) went in a completely different direction. “I am so relaxed and casual this season!” the stylist joked backstage, where his team of expert hairstylists sat back and just made minor touch-ups to complete this year’s hair look.

Instead of big, bold and crazy updos or styles, this season, Jacobs wanted the focus to be on an array of hats almost all of the models (except for one) wore on the runway. “Marc’s inspiration was the street and ’90s hip hop. We took the idea and made it bigger and more characterful,” Palau said. “And the hair underneath is just gonna be each girl’s personality.”

No one hat looked the same, another nod to the designer’s desire to embrace each model’s unique individuality this season – a trend Palau says he’s seeing happen across the board in fashion.

“There is a very strong feeling of designers in general to center personality and a sense of taking the person for who they are. Just celebrating them, so that’s what we’re doing,” Palau said.

In terms of styling the hair beneath the hats, Palau took a very hands-off approach. “We have blue hair in the show, white hair, long hair, ponytails, short hair – just a little bit of Redken Wind Blown Spray to give it a little bit of texture, but really it’s celebrating the girl and individualism,” Palau said. “The best way is to downplay your own hair.”

So why the hats? Palau says he loves them, and was all about Jacobs’ concept for the show.

“It’s a very stylized, cool kind of downtown Marc Jacobs girl that’s got great fashion,” he said. “We haven’t seen hats in a while. But when you notice [the models] coming in, they all have either a beanie or a baseball cap. It’s kind of reflecting their personal style too.”

What do you think about the hat trend at this season’s Marc Jacobs show? Tell us in the comments below!