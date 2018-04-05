Marc Jacobs Got Engaged at Chipotle with the Help of a Flash Mob — See the Video

Marc Jacobs and his longtime boyfriend Charly “Char” Defrancesco ordered an off the menu item at a New York City Chipotle on Wednesday night: an engagement!

The fashion designer, 54, popped the question to his model and candlemaker-beau in a proposal at the famous fast-casual eatery.

Before dropping down on one knee with a ring, Jacobs distracted Defrancesco with a flash mob performance set to Prince’s 1986 hit “Kiss.”

Both grooms-to-be uploaded video of the proposal, thanking creative services studio Plural NYC (among others) for helping arrange the big moment.

“And this happened…” Jacobs wrote on Instagram, captioning the sweet video. ” ‘Charly Defrancesco will you marry me’? #flashmobatchipotle #moves.”

“THANK YOU everyone for making this happen,” he continued, with a tip of his hat to his “Ride or Die fiancé” Defrancesco. “I LOVE YOU.”

Defrancesco was equally excited. “GET READY FOR THE ALL TIME GAG!!!!!” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen.”

Char Defrancesco and Marc Jacobs Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Char Defrancesco and Marc Jacobs

It appears Jacobs’ proposal happened on a special day for Defrancesco too: his birthday.

Earlier in the day, Jacobs posted a photo of the two adorned with heart emojis, stickers, and a message that read “Happy birthday my love.”

He added in his caption: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life!!”