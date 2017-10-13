Best-selling beauty items don’t go on sale often, and when they do, we stock up huge. Which is why right now, we’re loading up our shopping carts with top selling products from Marc Jacobs Beauty. Everything (and we mean everything!) is on sale for 20 percent off from now through Friday, October 13th when you use the promo code “MJBFAM” at checkout. So, if you’re a beauty lover like us, you can get your hands on some of their highest rated items such as the Hi-Shine Nail Lacquer (we’re loving this limited edition Poison Apple Red hue), the O!mega Lash Volumizing Mascara, Le Marc Lip Creme lipstick and more at majorly low prices.

Keep scrolling to shop these and more of the best-selling items before they’re gone!

Buy It! Limited Edition Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Lacquer, $14.40 (orig. $18)

Buy It! O!mega Lash Volumizing Mascara, $20.80 (orig. $26)

Buy It! Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eye Shadow Palette, $39.20 (orig. $49)

Buy It! Le Marc Lip Crème, $24 (orig. $30)

Buy It! Under(cover) Perfecting Coconut Face Primer $35.20 (orig. $44)

What beauty products are you scoring on sale from Marc Jacobs Beauty? Comment below and let us know!