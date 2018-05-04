Summer is around the corner, which means it’s just about time to find your new go-to lipstick shade that you’ll wear all season. And luckily, Marc Jacobs Beauty is having a major sale right now, which means products worn by stars like Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and more are all 20 percent off. So in order to fill your carts with products loved by Hollywood’s biggest names, we’ve rounded up a few of their go-to lip shades, below.

Selena Gomez

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Inset: Marc Jacobs

Gomez’s makeup artist and Marc Jacobs Beauty ambassador Hung Vanngo applied this bright red shade on the star, and paired it with tons of lashes, a bronzed eye and flushed cheeks.

Buy It! Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Créme in Oh Miley, $30; marcjacobsbeauty.com

Cardi B

John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty; Inset: Marc Jacobs

Erika La’ Pearl mixed these two nude shades together to create a natural-looking ombré effect on the rapper.

Buy it! Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Créme in Slow Burn and Sugar and Spice, $30 each; marcjacobsbeauty.com

Lady Gaga

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Inset: Marc Jacobs

Paired with deep black smoky eyes by Sarah Tanno, this pinky nude was the perfect addition to Gaga’s look.

Buy It! Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Créme in Cream and Sugar, $30 each; marcjacobsbeauty.com