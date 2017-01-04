YouTube Star Manny Gutierrez (a.k.a. Manny MUA) Lands a Maybelline Campaign

Who runs the beauty world? Boys! Just a few months after CoverGirl signed their first coverboy, James Charles, Maybelline has announced Manny Gutierrez, (known on social media as Manny MUA) as one of the stars in their new Big Shot campaign — making him the first male to star in one of the brand’s campaigns.

Gutierrez, who has nearly 2 million Instagram subscribers and was the first male to ever be featured on Maybelline’s Instagram page, stars alongside female influencer Shayla Mitchell in two new videos, in which they “get bossed up” by applying the Volum’ Express The Colossal Big Shot Mascara before a party in N.Y.C.

We recently caught up with Gutierrez at PEOPLE’s Ones To Watch party, where he was named The Ultimate Influencer, and he filled us in on his advice for anyone looking to follow in his glamorous footsteps.

“People think that it takes so much to start a channel but it really doesn’t,” he told PEOPLE. “You just need to create an account. You can film on your freaking iPhone; it doesn’t matter, you just have to actually start it.”

And while he’s reached crazy heights in his career so far, he shares that the road there wasn’t always easy. “I’ve gone through all of it, I’ve literally heard every single name in the book be told to me. So don’t be discouraged by anyone, as long as you’re confident in yourself and just keep doing what you’re doing.”

So what’s next for the star? Gutierrez wants to take on acting — which he’s already given us a peek of in the video above.

“I want to act. That’d be so much fun. I want to get into traditional media more. I think that the social media space is great because that’s where my bread and butter is but I want to jump into doing traditional media and other fun things.”

We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for his next big gig — as if this one isn’t major enough!

