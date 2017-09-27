Mandy Moore Won’t Wear a Wedding Gown: ‘I’ve Never Been the Girl Who Wanted … a White Dress’

Mandy Moore is no stranger to a traditional wedding gown – but strictly on-screen. She wore a vintage bohemian gown with a flower crown for her wedding on This Is Us and went classic bride for her role in A Walk to Remember. But for her upcoming nuptials, the star is going to go the less traditional route.

The 33-year-old told reporters at the This Is Us season 2 premiere in Hollywood on Tuesday that for her upcoming wedding to boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith, things will be kept small and simple — similar to her first nuptials to singer Ryan Adams, whom she divorced in June 2016. (For that wedding, she wore a lacy cream-colored tea-length dress and flat sandals.)

“This is my second go-round,” she said. “I feel like I eloped before and I think I’ll probably keep it very small again. I’ve never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgement, but it’s not for me. I think it’ll be just as small with family and friends. No bridal magazines for me.”

Moore made her first red carpet appearance since news of her engagement to the Dawes frontman earlier this month, posing for photographers at the Entertainment Weekly pre-Emmy party at Sunset Tower in Hollywood, California.

Wearing a low cut, high-slit, ankle-length black sequin dress with a long-sleeve cropped turtleneck sweater, Moore was all smiles at the event — posing with her left hand on her hip which accentuated her new bling (a round, brilliant cut solitaire set in a simple gold band surrounded by pave diamonds, just for good measure).

The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T. ❤️💜💚💛💙 A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Despite her past divorce, Moore says that the thought of walking down the aisle again is “not scary” to her.

“I would definitely get married again,” Moore recently told PEOPLE.

“My life has sort of taken unexpected twists and turns professionally and personally, but overall my journey is the reason I am here today and I feel fulfilled by everything that happened,” she said.