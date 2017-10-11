Mandy Moore Would Love to Swipe Rebecca's Vintage Coats and Sweaters From This Is Us Set

Any This Is Us fans out there know that Mandy Moore’s character, Rebecca, has a pretty amazing boho-chic wardrobe on the show. From her cool jewelry (that moon necklace!) to her glamorous performance outfits (remember this finale look?) to her on-screen wedding dress and flower crown (what bridal dreams are made of), her vintage looks definitely stand out.

And Moore loves those looks just as much as fans do.

“There are a lot of really great vintage pieces especially from some of the ’70s wardrobe, like some great coats and some sweaters and boots,” she tells PeopleStyle about items she’d like to swipe for herself from set. “[The costume designers] do a lot of scouring of vintage stores and on Etsy and stuff. And I feel like that’s what I would want to snag [from set] if no one’s looking.”

And that’s not all: “She’s got a great hat collection,” Moore adds. “I love a good floppy hat, too.”

As for her off-screen style, Moore has been on a serious chic streak promoting the sophomore season of the hit NBC show. Yesterday alone she wore four different outfits, each one cuter than the next.

Moore started her day at the Today Show wearing a bright green geometric-print midi dress by Lela Rose with multicolor Casadei heels. She continued to show off her love of color at SiriusXM Studios with a striped high-waisted A-line skirt, paired with a navy turtleneck and matching Via Spiga heels.

The second half of her day brought on sexier styles, with a hot pink asymmetrical dress at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Then she changed into a flirty-meets-sexy black LBD featuring a full skirt and cutout bodice by Adam Lippes to attend the annual FFANY Shoes on Sale celebration, which supported FFANY’s Breast Cancer Awareness fundraising efforts and to tease QVC’s giant shoe sale happening this week.

This Thursday, October 12, QVC is hosting its annual “FFANY Shoes on Sale” on-air event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET. During the sale, approximately 140 shoe styles will be offered at half the manufacturer’s suggested retail price with a minimum of 80 percent of the purchase price benefitting various breast cancer research and education institutions.

As you can see in the photo above, Moore joined in on the shopping spree at the kick-off event. You can participate, too by calling in or shopping online on Thursday evening.

What do you think of Moore’s style? Which outfit of hers is your favorite?