Mandy Moore Says This Is Us Turned Her Into a Wedding Dress Girl: 'I Might Have to Wear One in Real Life'

**WARNING: This Is Us spoilers below

Mandy Moore just had the wedding of her dreams … on-screen.

Anyone who has watched This Is Us has probably fantasized about marrying Milo Ventimiglia (the smokeshow actor behind TV father of the year Jack Pearson). And for Moore playing Ventimiglia’s on-screen bride was pretty magical — thanks to the wedding dress she wore.

Moore collaborated with the show’s talented costume designer, Hala Bahmet, on finding the perfect bohemian gown for Jack and Rebecca’s wedding.

“We actually had three vintage dresses to choose from,” Moore tells PeopleStyle. “But in the end, I love that we went with the long sleeves and flower crown. The dress was cut so beautifully and had a long train. For a girl who never wanted to get married or have a proper wedding, it kind of had me rethinking some things.”

Moore adds that the dress moment totally flipped her anti-conformity wedding beliefs.

“I was like, ‘I know I actually already did this once before but I eloped and I didn’t have a wedding dress, so maybe if I do round two one day,'” she explains. “Wearing a wedding dress for that episode kind of shifted my mindset on wearing a proper wedding dress. I was like, ‘I kinda feel like I have to do this in real life now.'”

The last time Moore wore a vintage wedding gown was opposite another swoonworthy groom: Shane West in 2002’s teen hit, A Walk to Remember.

Also, I think this was an actual prop from the movie. Not sure how I ended up with it but cool. Nice suit, @theshanewest! #awalktoremember A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Apr 28, 2016 at 11:38am PDT

“I guess I’m a long sleeve wedding dress girl,” she shares.

As for Ventimiglia’s wedding tuxedo, Moore says her co-star wanted to go even more ’70s with his look.

“There’s this picture of Milo’s dad from his parents’ wedding and I think his dad was in a powder blue tuxedo so he was really trying to push for that baby blue,” Moore reveals. ‘And I think Hala at the end of the day was like ‘No, let’s keep it a little more traditional.”

Bahmet works closely with the writers and actors on This Is Us to curate clothing for the different decades-focused narratives.

“When I met Hala for the first time, I was in my underwear and a bunch of strangers were measuring me for the prosthetic belly for the pilot episode of the show, so it was a slightly awkward way to meet someone for the first time,” Moore shares. “But she’s been game from minute one and she has such a huge responsibility to cover every different decade in this show from present day all the way back to the ’70s and to really tell the story of this family. I would have lost my mind at some point during the season but she’s super calm and handles everything with grace and composure. She’s always so excited fitting by fitting.”

As a way of honoring creators like Bahmet, Moore is hosting the 2017 Costume Designers Guild Awards Tuesday night, her first time taking the reigns at an awards show.

“Costume designers are such an integral part of the process and integral part of our job as actors,” she says. “They really put all of the pieces together and I am excited to be in a room to celebrate all of the fantastic work on television and on film this year.”

Did you love Moore’s This Is Us wedding dress? How about the decades dressing? Share below!