Mandy Moore Reveals the One Celebrity Closet She's Dying to Raid

Mandy Moore has been on a red carpet style tour this awards season, so when we caught up with the actress at the Alice + Olivia NYFW presentation in N.Y.C., we had to ask about her biggest highlight so far.

“I was pretty sad to send the Naeem Khan dress I wore to the Golden Globes back,” she told PeopleStyle of parting with the fabulous couture piece that landed her on the top of a ton of best dressed lists. “I was like, ‘Aww, that’s my superhero cape.'”

The star adds that the designer shoes and extravagant jewels are the saddest to say goodbye to. “Because you’re like, I could actually repurpose that. I could wear that again. I could find a totally inventive new way to rock that. So that’s always a bummer,” Moore said.

RELATED PHOTOS: Here’s What the Golden Globes Looked Like in 2007

As for outfit inspiration, the This Is Us star turns to another actress.

“If I were friends with Sienna Miller, I’d like to raid her closet. We’re not friends, but Sienna, I’m absolutely open!” Moore said.

In her down time, the actress does prefer keeping her style “simple and classic” with her favorite outfit add-on: a leather jacket, like the one she wore to the Kate Spade presentation. “I know it seems played out, but I love just jeans and a t-shirt and throwing a leather jacket on,” Moore said. “It feels good.

Lunch time love affair. Baby's first trip to #HighlandPark. Cc: @chaseweideman A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jan 29, 2016 at 2:36pm PST

“I’m going to be honest, I’m a Shopbop and Net-A-Porter addict,” she continued. “Yeah, it’s bad. You know what I love? The ease and convenience of shopping online. In fact, it’s too easy I think, but it’s too much fun!”

RELATED PHOTOS: 153 Ridiculously Gorgeous Celebrity Coats to Covet

Indulge in a little bit of retail therapy and invest in your own leather jacket (which you’ll wear all the time), just like Mandy. Check out some of our favorite picks below from her top two e-retailers to score the perfect high-quality moto.

Buy It! From left to right: Rebecca Taylor Washed Leather Jacket, $895; shopbop.com, Elizabeth and James Stretch Leather Jacket, $995; net-a-porter.com, 3.1 Phillip Lim Paneled Leather Jacket, $1,195; net-a-porter.com, IRO Leather Biker Jacket, $1,200; net-a-porter.com, and Oak Rider Jacket, $480; shopbop.com

— reporting by Sarah Ball

Who’s the one celebrity whose closet you are dying to raid? Tell us in the comments below.