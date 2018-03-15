Mandy Moore Shares the Romantic Story Behind Her 'Understated' Engagement Ring

Mandy Moore got engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Taylor Goldsmith, last fall, and now, the This Is Us actress is opening up about the sweet meaning behind her unique and understated engagement ring in an essay for InStyle Magazine’s April issue.

Moore, 33, explains that she’s not really a jewelry person, and was completely blindsided when her fiancé proposed to her with a gorgeous custom Irene Neuwirth ring featuring a round-cut diamond on a rose gold band.

“I’ve never been someone who wears a lot of jewelry,” she shares with InStyle. “When my boyfriend and I started talking about getting engaged last year, I told him I didn’t want a big ring. I figured we could just pick out some pretty bands together. So you can imagine how surprised I was when he proposed with this beautiful ring in the fall!”‘

When Goldsmith, 32, got down on one knee in September, Moore was “completely caught off guard” and immediately fell in love with the elegant ring.

“Even though I thought I didn’t want an engagement ring, as soon as I saw this one, I couldn’t imagine the moment without it,” Moore shares in the InStyle essay.



“Taylor went to one of my favorite jewelers, Irene Neuwirth, and picked out every detail that he thought I’d like, from the round, faceted stone to the rose gold band. It is so me,” she says of the ring’s design, which features a flat diamond in the center, which she says adds an “understated” touch.

Just like her ring, Moore’s wedding dress won’t be traditional. “I’ve never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgement, but it’s not for me,” she said.

The actress also plans on keeping the wedding ceremony small and intimate, although she has yet to hint at when it may happen.

“I don’t think I’m going to have a big, old affair. So think it will be small and quiet and private,” Moore told reporters at the Rape Foundation’s Annual Brunch in October.

“We are both pretty quiet, private people,” Moore previously told PEOPLE exclusively. “I never imagined myself with some beautiful dress in front of 300 people. It will be quiet and private — just for us.”