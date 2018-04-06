BFFs Mandy Moore and Minka Kelly Reunited – and Gave Serious Wedding Guest Dress Inspiration

We want to give fair warning that after you see the dreamy dresses Mandy Moore and Minka Kelly worn during their pretty girls’ night out, you’ll want to go on a spring shopping spree — stat.

The two actresses have been long-time besties. They stick together when times get tough (they regularly hung out during Moore’s divorce in 2015 going on hikes, working out and even doing cryotherapy together). But lately, we haven’t spotted the pair out and about together.

But that fact is most likely due to their busy schedules — Moore is on a little show called This Is Us and Minka has been filming the DC Comics show Titans among other projects — but their time apart made us all the more excited to see them hanging out together at the launch of the Ulla Johnson and Garrett Leight California Optical collaboration on Wednesday.

The pair repped designer Ulla Johnson with Moore wearing a one-shoulder striped, ruffled midi dress from her pre-fall 2018 collection (available June 2018), while Kelly wore a V-neck maxi dress with cascading ruffles (currently available for pre-order for $795 at barneys.com).

And if you’re anything like us, you immediately pinned these looks to your “wedding guest dress” Pinterest inspo board. Moore’s is ideal for a black-tie-optional or cocktail wedding thanks to those festive ruffles and versatile skirt length, while Kelly’s low-cut maxi is ideal for an outdoor, laid-back ceremony. So if you want to recreate their outfits for your next wedding, shop these looks for less, below.

Get Moore’s Look for Less

Buy It! LOFT pinstrip ruffle wrap dress, $89.50; loft.com

Buy It! Sangria one shoulder ruffle midi dress, $34.99; tjmaxx.com

Buy It! Asos hammered satin one-shoulder maxi dress, $76; asos.com

Get Kelly’s Look for Less

Buy It! Asos Coast Illy ruffle maxi dress, $236; asos.com

Buy It! Wayf Elanor ruffle faux wrap maxi dress, $178; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Boohoo Kaitlyn chiffon strappy back maxi dress, $40; boohoo.com