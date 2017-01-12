Mandy Moore, Beyoncé, Meryl Streep and More Women You Love Set to Dominate the Costume Designers Guild Awards

It seems like we haven’t talked this much about Mandy Moore since the early aughts when she was breaking our hearts in A Walk to Remember playing a (*15 Year Old Spoiler Alert*) high school student dying from Leukemia, and making us bust a move with pop sensations like “Candy.” But thanks to the new smash hit TV show This Is Us, Moore has made her return to the red carpet, most recently wowing at the Golden Globes in a very daring Naeem Khan gown with a deep, plunging neckline. And now she’s set to make another glamorous red carpet turn as the host of the Costume Designers Guild Awards.

For those unfamiliar with the CDGA, the ceremony is a means of celebrating excellence in film, television, and short-form costume design. The nominees are then voted on by the members of the Guild, which include more than 900 Costume Designers and Illustrators working in motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and new media programs the world over. The event will take place on February 21 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

RELATED PHOTOS: Go Inside Mandy Moore’s Prep for Her ‘Understated-Sexy’ Golden Globes Look

This year, Meryl Streep will receive the Distinguished Collaborator Award, while Jeffrey Kurland will receive the Career Achievement Award for his legendary work on films such as Hannah and Her Sisters, My Best Friend’s Wedding, Inception, and the forthcoming Dunkirk. Illustrator Lois DeArmond will receive the Distinguished Service Award and Costume Designer Ret Turner will be posthumously inducted into the Guild’s Hall of Fame.

But they’re not the only ones who will be receiving awards at the event, there’s also a range of interesting nominees who are up for honors, from B. Åkerlund who is behind Beyoncé’s “Hold Up” to the woman bringing you all of those dystopian sci-fi cowboy looks in Westworld:

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie – Rebecca Hale

Captain Fantastic – Courtney Hoffman

La La Land – Mary Gophers

Lion – Cappi Ireland

Nocturnal Animals – Arianne Phillips

Outstanding Period Television Series

The Crown – Michele Clapton

Penny Dreadful – Gabriella Pescucci

Stranger Things, Series – Kimberly Adams, Malgosia Turzanska

Westworld, Pilot – Trish Summerville

Westworld, Series – Ane Crabtree

Excellence in Short Form Design

Beyoncé: “Hold Up” – B. Åkerlund

Dos Equis: “The Most Interesting Man in the World – Mission to Mars” – Julie Vogel

Dos Equis: “The New Most Interesting Man in the World Traverses the Sand and the Serengeti” – Liz Botes

H&M: “Come Together” featuring Adrien Brody, directed by Wes Anderson – Milena Canonero

Pepsi: “Momotaro” Episode Four, featuring Jude Law — Ami Goodheart

In a statement, Moore said of being named the host of this event, “I am honored to be hosting this year’s ceremony. I’ve always been in awe of my Costume Designers and am especially thrilled to be working with the brilliant Hala Bahmet on our series This Is Us. I’m excited to join in celebrating the art of costume design and help shine a spotlight on the artists who are so essential to character creation.”

Will you be tuning in to the award show? What do you hope to see Mandy wearing to host the ceremony? Sound off below!