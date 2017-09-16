Mandy Moore Shows Off Her New Ring at First Red Carpet Appearance Since Engagement

Mandy Moore may be staying mum about her engagement to boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith, but her stunning new ring speaks for itself!

The 33-year-old actress made her first red carpet appearance Friday since news of her engagement to the Dawes frontman broke earlier in the week, posing for photographers at the Entertainment Weekly pre-Emmy party at Sunset Tower in Hollywood, California.

Wearing a low cut, high-slit, ankle-length black sequin dress with a long-sleeve cropped turtleneck sweater, Moore was all smiles at the event — posing with her left hand on her hip which accentuated her new bling (a round, brilliant cut solitaire set in a simple gold band surrounded by pave diamonds, just for good measure).

She accessorized her look with black sandals and a red clutch, pulling her hair back to show off her drop earrings and simple makeup.

Moore and Goldsmith, 32 —who celebrated her two-year dating anniversary earlier this summer — reportedly got engaged at their home on Monday evening, according to entertainment journalist Marc Malkin.

The next day she was photographed out and about in Brentwood on wearing her new rock.

The actress’ This Is Us costars Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight at a soundtrack release party at Huertas’ Venice, California, restaurant Clutch on Wednesday.

“I was just in the studio with her her boyfriend, well now fiancé, Taylor,” Sullivan said, adding that Moore had informed her on-screen family of her happy news via text in their group chat. “She just sent out an alert over our family text chain, so I can’t wait to hear about it. She just sent a photo and just wanted us all to know that this just happened, and so then we went on a response spree for about a day and a half.”

Huertas, who plays Moore’s TV husband, couldn’t be happier for the bride to be. “Taylor is an amazing guy. I love him so much. I love Mandy so much,” he said. “I’m really happy that they’re going to be joining the club!”

On Thursday, This Is Us stars Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown also sent their well-wishes to Moore while at the Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA Inaugural Emmy Nominees Night.

“He’s amazing,” Hartley told ET. “They’re amazing together, and she’s wonderful, of course. Anytime you can be around someone that finds happiness like that, and they found happiness in each other, I’m a huge fan of that.”

“Hugs and kisses and all love,” Brown said. “She sent it on our text thread when she showed us the ring, and we were all so excited for her. Taylor’s such a great guy, and they’re so beautiful together. I couldn’t be happier for her.”

The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T. ❤️💜💚💛💙 A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

This will be Moore’s second marriage. Despite her past divorce from musician Ryan Adams after six years of marriage, she told PEOPLE in July that the thought of walking down the aisle again is “not scary” to her.

“I would definitely get married again,” Moore said.

“My life has sort of taken unexpected twists and turns professionally and personally, but overall my journey is the reason I am here today and I feel fulfilled by everything that happened,” she continued.

Earlier this week, Moore — Garnier’s newest spokeswoman — opened up about sharing beauty products with her now-finacé and her plan to move with her beau in December.

“I am happy to share anything and everything with him that he would want,” she told PEOPLE. “We’ll have to sort through that when the times come. Right now we’re just waiting to move.”

Season 2 of This Is Us premieres Sept. 26 on NBC. Moore and her This Is Us costars will attend Sunday’s Emmys, where Moore is up for an award.