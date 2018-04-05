13 Products Mandy Moore Uses in Her Daily No-Fuss Beauty Routine

It takes three-and-a-half hours and 10 prosthetic pieces for Mandy Moore to transform into her 66-year-old grandma Rebecca Pearson character on This Is Us. And after she’s done filming, it takes Moore a little over an hour to get everything off.

“It’s a process!” the actress, 33, told NewBeauty her cover story for the magazine’s Spring 2018 issue. “It’s pretty arduous.”

So when Moore’s not on set, the star takes a much more low-key approach to her beauty routine. “Just keeping it really simple like that is important to me,” she said.

“I wake up and wash my face. If I’m going to the gym, I’ll put on a tiny bit of moisturizer and sunscreen because I don’t want to clog up my skin,” Moore told the magazine. “But if I’m going about my day or if I have a day off, then I use moisturizer, sunscreen, maybe a little bit of [Charlotte Tilbury] Wonderglow and some clear eyebrow gel.”

Nino Muñoz

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Although Moore said she’s terrified of trying experimental beauty treatments like vampire facials — “That is scary!” — now that she’s in her thirties, she’s started thinking about incorporating other less frightening treatments into her routine too.

Nino Muñoz

“I’m curious as I get older to investigate all the things that are not super invasive, like lasers,” Moore said. “I want to try all that stuff. I have to find some friends who are a little bit more in the know and can help me with those sorts of things because I don’t feel like any of my friends are doing that stuff.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Mandy Moore’s New York Fashion Week Style Stats

Nino Muñoz

Until then, Moore swears by these 13 beauty essentials always kept in stock on her vanity. Check them all out below.

“I use Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water to take off all my makeup before I get in the shower and wash my face. I have to do that. I have to break down the makeup from work or a photo shoot and then I can go in and wash my face.”

Buy It! Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water for Waterproof Makeup, $6.99; target.com

“For makeup, I love anything Charlotte Tilbury. She has a bunch of these skin-prepping products I’ll use in lieu of wearing foundation. She has one product called Wonderglow that I put on after my sunscreen. I feel like it evens out my skin and I don’t feel the need to pile on makeup over it if I’m not working.”

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow Instant Soft-Focus Beauty Flash, $55; nordstrom.com

“I’m not picky about brands, but I always use sunscreen. I’ve been using Supergoop! for the last few months and I really like it because it’s clean, not greasy, and I can wear it under makeup.”

Buy It! Supergoop! Everyday Sunscreen with Cellular Response Technology Broad Spectrum SPF 50, $32; nordstrom.com

“I have a small bottle of Weleda Skin Food on me at all times. It’s perfect for my hands and cuticles, and dry elbows and knees.”

Buy It! Weleda Skin Food Skin Cream, $9.89; target.com

“I usually add a pop of color to my lips — that’s sort of my go-to. It makes me feel instantly polished without having to go through a whole routine. Right now I love ‘Fire’ [from the] Laura Mercier Velour Extreme Matte Lipsticks.”

Buy It! Laura Mercier Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick, $28; nordstrom.com

courtesy of GOOP

“Baths feel particularly indulgent, so I always feel a bit guilty, but nothing is better after a long day of shooting. A glass of wine, some new goop bath salts and a Wayne Shorter or Miles Davis record.”

Buy It! Goop Bath Salts, $35; goop.com

“[I fake a full night’s sleep with] coffee for the brain, any kind of sheet mask and Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Glow Drops on top.”

Buy It! Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops, $145; nordstrom.com

“I’m a big fan of coconut oil because it’s multipurpose. It’s the first thing I slather on my entire body when I get out of the shower. I carry around a tiny jar of it in my purse and I’ll put in on my cuticles or use it as lip balm. You can find it pretty much anywhere, and I think of it like a universal salve.”

Buy It! Viva Naturals Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil, $10.79; amazon.com

“I am a huge fan of Biologique Recherche P50, and it’s something that’s been a staple in my skin care game for probably five or six years. I love, love, love it. I know it’s harsh for some people, but I use it once a day, usually in the evening. It’s the perfect exfoliator. I don’t feel like my skin is clean unless I use it.”

Buy It! Biologique Recherche Lotion P50, $101; shoprescuespa.com

“I could go on. I LOVE perfume and scent in general.”

Buy It! Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum, $270; nordstrom.com, Byredo Gypsy Water Eau de Parfum, $150; nordstrom.com, Byredo 1996 Inez & Vinoodh Eau de Parfum, $180; neimanmarcus.com and Glossier You, $60; glossier.com