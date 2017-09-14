Get a Closer Look at Mandy Moore's New Engagement Ring

After playing one half of the married couple that broke our hearts on This Is Us, Mandy Moore is now set to be a bride in real life, officially revealing her engagement to her boyfriend of two years, Taylor Goldsmith.

This announcement comes courtesy of her co-stars Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas, who spoke with ET at a soundtrack release party at Huertas’ Venice, Calif., restaurant , Clutch, on Wednesday, with Sullivan saying, “She just sent out an alert over our family text chain, so I can’t wait to hear about it. She just sent a photo and just wanted us all to know that this just happened, and so then we went on a response spree for about a day and a half.”

The couple got engaged at their home on Monday evening, according to entertainment journalist Marc Malkin, and Moore was photographed out and about in Brentwood on Tuesday wearing what appears to be her new engagement ring.

It appears the Dawes frontman opted for a piece of jewelry as simple and classic as Moore’s personal style, choosing what appears to be a good-sized round, brilliant cut solitaire set in a simple rose gold band embedded with a few more diamonds, just for good measure.

Walking around Brentwood on Tuesday, the actress paired her new matrimonial bauble with a menswear inspired look, wearing an oversized tweed blazer, white t-shirt, distressed boyfriend jeans, oversized sunglasses, and a J.W. Anderson purse slung over her arm. Although she may have been snubbed for an Emmy nomination for her role in This Is Us this year, clearly Mandy still has a whole lot to celebrate.

What do you think of her new engagement ring? Sound off below!