Khloé Kardashian's BFF Malika Haqq Says Her Custom Closet Cost the 'Price of One of My Bags'

If you’re close friends with one of the KarJenners, and spend countless hours with them getting their glam on in their custom closets, you’re bound to want one of your own. That’s how Khloé’s longtime BFF, Malika Haqq felt, so she took it upon herself to build her own at an affordable price. “I had an idea in my mind from the very beginning but did not wanna spend a whole lot of money,” she said in a behind-the-scenes clip on Khloé’s app. “So the idea became, ‘How do I create this closet that I really truly will love, and only spend the price of maybe one of my bags?'”

The reality star revealed she has some pretty good do-it-yourself skills when she transformed an otherwise basic room into a glamorous closet displaying all of her accessories. Plus, she did it all on a budget (most pieces she used are from Ikea and The Container Store!). Haqq built her own shoe wall to organize her heels, in addition to individual shelves for each of her designer handbags, that only cost $7 to $20 bucks from Ikea!

“I needed to count how many shoes could actually go on each shelf and the more I collect shoes, I realize these shelves do accommodate a whole lot more than I thought,” she said. Still, the star does collect plenty of footwear, so she admits she stores a ladder in the closet to reach the top shelf.

Unlike your average walk-in closet, Haqq says she and her friends use hers as a hang out space, so when building it, she had to include a couch, ottoman and mini fridge. “I knew I couldn’t leave the floor completely clear so I did a little ottoman and this futon that actually turns into a bed!” she said of the taupe-toned furniture she purchased (the Urban Home Brooklyn Sofa Bed only cost $299). But why the fridge?

“I really didn’t need a refrigerator but I figured, ‘Why not?'” Haqq said. “This is somewhere I spend a lot of time. And I don’t have to run downstairs when I want a drink!”

From the looks of it, the star clearly took some tips from her best friend’s OCD organizing ways. “I have a couple other pieces I use to organize my jewelry,” Haqq said of her clear trays from The Container Store. “It’s just a really good thing and you can see right through it. It’s actually nice to see your items – just as long as they’re organized!”

Check out Malika’s full closet tour on Khloé’s app and website! Tell us: are you impressed by her budget-friendly DIY decorating skills? Share your thoughts below.