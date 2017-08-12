Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Wife Peta Murgatroyd Steal the Show at Friend’s Wedding

If dancing doesn’t work out, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd can always become supermodels.

The newlyweds took a series of photos Saturday ahead of a friend’s wedding in Italy, showing off their ridiculously good genes and fabulous taste in clothing.

“Wedding time with my loves,” Murgatroyd, 31, wrote in the caption on Instagram. “So happy to celebrate Ashley and Johnny! #nosleeptillcomo.”

Resplendent in a vibrant floor-length red dress, black choker and long blonde tresses, Murgatroyd looked every bit as fashionable as he husband — who stepped out in black slacks, a black jacket and a white long-sleeved shirt with the a couple of undone buttons, as well as orange reflective shades.

The two were accompanied by Chmerkovskiy’s brother and fellow Dancing with the Stars costar Val, 31, who took some of the photos of the couple by the Italian seaside and among cobblestoned streets in Lago di Como, Varenna, Italy.

Chmerkovskiy, 37, and Murgatroyd recently enjoyed their honeymoon in Lake Como, sharing photos of their trip on Instagram of the pair exploring the area’s stunning waterfront.

While they had a good time, the couple couldn’t help but miss their 7-month-old son Shai Aleksander.

Lake Como with my love. ❤️🇮🇹We were blown away by the beauty! Missing our little Shai – this is our first trip away just the two of us 😩. A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Aug 9, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

“Lake Como with my love,” Murgatroyd captioned a slideshow on Instagram. “We were blown away by the beauty! Missing our little Shai — this is our first trip away just the two of us.”

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy tied the knot on July 8 at Oheka Castle in Long Island, New York. Baby Shai served as “prince of honor,” while Val served as best man.

“I can’t speak for every girl, but when you first step onto that runway and see the love of your life at the end of the path waiting for you, I think that’s going to be a moment that I’ve always waited for — just to see his face,” Murgatroyd told PEOPLE before the nuptials. “I’ve always wanted to get married — and only get married once — so this is really special moment for me.”