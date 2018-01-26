Madonna really expressed herself in her latest Instagram post.

The Queen of Pop boasted her newest handbag purchase — a $4,000 Louis Vuitton bag featuring a painting of the Mona Lisa on it — via a NSFW topless photo on her social media feed. She accessorized her look with her signature diamond grills and two colorful beaded necklaces.

Madonna/Instagram

“Still drooling over a handbag…………….. 👜😂🌈💕 @louisvuitton#nofriends #lisbonisfar #werktodo#fashion 💕💕💕💕🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸💕💕💕💕💕🌸🌸#monalisa” Madonna said, joking about having no friends by including the hashtag in her caption.

We did notice one special accessory missing in Madonna’s selfie: her sentimental nameplate necklace that reads “MAMBO” (the nickname that her kids Estere and Stella, 5, Mercy James, 11, and David Banda, 12, call her).

Although the star took it off for her topless snap, you can usually find the “Material Girl” sporting the custom piece in almost all the photos she shares with her fans on Instagram.

Madonna/Instagram

“My publicist coordinated with [Madonna’s] stylist, Eyob Yohannes, to design the piece,” said the designer Lana Bramlette, who created the Get Personal collection which the pop star’s piece is from. “I think she is excited to wear something meaningful, and I love watching her proudly rock it every day on social media.”

“I want to give my clients pieces to wear that make them feel good about themselves and that express their values,” Bramlette continued. “I tell my clients, ‘If Madonna wears her necklace around the world and back daily without damaging it, you don’t have an excuse for a repair.'”