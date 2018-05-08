Madonna Delivers Surprise Performance at 2018 Met Gala - and Premieres New Song!

With a theme of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” it was only logical that Madonna would take the stage at the 2018 Met Gala.

After all, the 59-year-old singer — who carried the namesake of Mary, mother of Jesus, from her own mother — has long used Catholic imagery in her music videos and stage shows. Most notably? 1989’s “Like a Prayer,” its music video featuring burning crosses, stigmata and Madonna kissing a black saint.

Still, Madonna’s performance at the Costume Institute benefit came as a surprise for attendees. Though the annual affair has had musical performances by stars like Bruno Mars and Katy Perry in the past, Madonna’s turn on Monday night was completely unannounced.

RELATED PHOTOS: See the Best Dressed Stars at the Met Gala

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty

Among the songs in her set was a reimagined version of “Like a Prayer” — performed with singers dressed as monks, naturally — and a cover of Leonard Cohen’s 1984 song “Hallelujah,” sung sitting on the Met’s stairs.

She also appeared to premiere a new song off her upcoming album called “Beautiful Game” with the lyrics, “It’s a beautiful plan, but I’m not concerned / It’s a beautiful game, that I never learned / You have taught me to shut my mouth, so I don’t get burned / Keep your beautiful lies, ‘cause I’m not concerned.”

RELATED PHOTOS: The Most Heavenly Beauty Looks at the 2018 Met Gala

Videos of her songs were shared by Vogue as well as various attendees, who quickly spread them on social media.

RELATED: The Met Gala’s Most Unbelievable Style Moments: See 120+ Stunning Stars on Fashion’s Biggest Red Carpet

As for her costume, Madonna began her performance in a monk robe before stripping it off in exchange for a flowing white ensemble.

On the red carpet, she wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black ball gown that featured a fitted bodice, a sheer cross cutout, and a full ball skirt. Stylist Eyob Yohannes accessorized the look with a black veil, cross-adorned crown and a black flower which she carried in her hand.

Yohannes described her look in three words: “Immaculate Goth Queen.”

John Shearer/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: The Best Dressed Stars at the Met Gala’s ‘Heavenly Bodies’ Red Carpet

“The religious theme most certainly played into the look however we wanted to put a twist on it so we decided to make it all black,” Yohannes told PEOPLE exclusively. “Madonna has always woven in religion and spirituality into her music and image throughout her career. This years theme could not have better suited her.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Surprising Facts You Didn’t Know About This Year’s Met Gala

“Madonna and Jean Paul have had quite a history together so it was a wonderful family reunion and quite the fashion throwback,” Yohannes added. “It was lovely to work with Jean Paul who has such a creative eye.”