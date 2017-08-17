If anyone has found the fountain of youth, it’s probably Madonna. And she’s ready to share her secrets with all of us. Three years after launching her skincare line, MDNA Skin, in Japan, the icon is bringing her sought-after products to the United States.

“It’s a line I can use every day,” Madonna tells WWD in an interview about the collection. “Some things I use when I don’t wear makeup and am not doing shows, and others are specifically good for having to apply makeup and be on stage under lights.…I developed it for me specifically, but it also feels universal. I mean, my children use it, my friends use it.”

For the star, creating skincare products wasn’t just about slapping her name on a bottle. She aimed to create products with advanced technology, which is what attracted the brand’s exclusive U.S. seller, Barneys, to the line, Jennifer Miles, vice president, divisional merchandise manager, cosmetics, Barneys New York, told WWD. “We were drawn to these products because of the innovation and technology behind them, and the ingredient-driven focus of the brand.”

Get rid of discoloration with the CHROME CLAY MASK and bags under your eyes with THE EYE SERUM. Go from 🐼 to 🐻! #skincare #mdnaskin A post shared by MDNA SKIN (@mdnaskin) on Jul 17, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

One of Madonna’s favorite products from the line? Her eye masks — and she has a trick for getting the most out of them.

“I use the eye masks, I throw them in the freezer so they are icy cold. I sleep on my face so when I wake up my eyes are always puffy so I really need them,” she says. “I put them on for a couple of minutes before I get out of bed. As they thaw out on your face, the ice aspect reduces inflammation and the serum has the hyaluronic acid in it. These are simple things. You can get on with your day and use them all.”

The line, which launches on barneys.com on Sept. 26, includes everything from face wash to the clay mask she demonstrated on Instagram, ranges from $50 to $600, the latter being her Rejuvenator Set.

Are you excited for the MDNA skin drop? Share below!