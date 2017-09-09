Madonna’s 20-Year-Old Daughter Lourdes Leon Makes Rare Public Appearance at New York Fashion Week

Madonna’s eldest daughter Lourdes Leon made a rare public appearance in the front row of whimsical American designer Jeremy Scott’s Spring/Summer 2018 show during New York Fashion Week on Friday.

Leon, 20, was wearing a long pastel yellow slipdress and bright purple eyeshadow as she sat and watched the models strut their stuff down the catwalk.

A senior at the University of Michigan, Leon is the daughter of Madonna and her former flame Carlos Leon.

In the new issue of PEOPLE — which is currently on newsstands — Madonna opened up about her rewarding life as a mother to her six children: Leon, Rocco, 17, David, 11, Mercy, 11, and her twins Estere and Stella, 5.

Although Madonna, 59, admits family life can be “complicated,” she maintains that all the challenges are “so worth it.”

“I had this funny notion that when your children get older, they learn to take care of themselves and it gets easier,” Madonna told PEOPLE. “But actually, the older they get, the more challenging it gets — because now they’re becoming adults, and they really need guidance.”

And Madonna is certainly not afraid to offer her guidance, even when it’s in the form of tough love.

“I’m bad-cop, I’m the one that says no,” she adds. “I accept that role. I’m not the popular parent.”