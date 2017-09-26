Madewell may be most famously known for its perfect-fitting denim and easy pieces so good you feel like you’ve already lived in them forever. But this fall, they’re offering up a collection so good you’re not going to be able to stop at the basics. And right now, to start the season off in the best way possible they’re offering 20 percent off purchases of $100 and more and 30 percent off purchases of $200 and more when you use the promo code “YESANDYES” at checkout! It’s definitely the best excuse to shop for all of your favorite pieces at once. Not sure where to start? We’ve picked out five of our favorite fall styles to immediately add to your shopping cart so scroll down to check them out and start shopping before the deal ends on October 2nd.

Kick Flare Jeans

These retro-style jeans are one of the coolest denim styles for fall. Plus, with a slight flare and distressed hem they look amazing paired with flats or heels!

Buy It! Cali Demi-Boot Jeans: Chewed Hem Edition, $92.99 (orig. $135)

Velvet Dress

Luxe velvet makes this dress perfect for fall and the bell sleeves are one of the season’s biggest – and prettiest – trends.

Buy It! Velvet Bell Sleeve Dress, $137.40 (orig. $168)

Shearling Jacket

Stay warm this fall in a retro-style shearing jacket. Pair it with a mini skirt as the weather changes and layered over a comfy turtleneck when it finally gets cold.

Buy It! Sherpa Portland Jacket, $123 (orig. $150)

Floral Blouse

Consider this your new favorite fall blouse. Pair it with jeans on the weekend and a pair of chic trousers for work.

Buy It! Mistlight Mockneck Top, $97.40 (orig. $118)

Denim Jumpsuit

A denim jumpsuit is on trend no matter what season it is. Try layering it over a cozy sweater (like, say, the one below!) with mules and a cute crossbody bag – it’s the ultimate apple picking ensemble!

Buy It! Denim Tie-Back Jumpsuit, $121.40 (orig. $148)

Which Madewell styles are you adding to your wardrobe this fall? Comment below and let us know!