7 Perfect Holiday Gifts to Give from Madewell

Madewell

As the holidays draw closer, shopping for gifts becomes slightly more stressful. Thankfully, Madewell has released a gift guide that can help you find the best gifts for all of the fashionable ladies on your list. Comprised of cute pajama sets, cool new beauty products, trendy accessories and must-have clothing styles, their gift guide is a one-stop shop for presents that your stylish friends and family will be sure to love. From cute, cozy knits and velvet mules to a coconut bath soak that will leave your skin soft and glowing, there’s something for everyone (yourself included!). We’ve picked out 7 of our favorite items so if you’re looking to do some holiday shopping right now, just keep scrolling.

Cableknit Sweater

This pink cropped cableknit sweater is pretty and cozy. Pair it with jeans on the weekend and trousers for the office.

Buy It! Slope Cableknit Pullover Sweater, $115

Layered Lariat

Forget about tangled necklaces! This lariat necklace is already layered so you can wear it without worry.

Buy It! Nuit Layered Lariat Necklace, $38

Velvet PJ Set

This velvet pajama set is luxe and affordable.

Buy It! Velvet Pajama Cami Top, $32 and Shorts, $29.50

Coconut Bath Soak

This coconut bath soak from Herbivore Botanicals will leave your skin moisturized, glowing and oh so soft.

Buy It! Herbivore Botanicals Coconut Bath Soak, $18

Velvet Mules

These dusty pink velvet mules are the perfect accessory to dress up any outfit.

Buy It! The Beatriz Mule in Velvet, $119.99

Puffer Coat

One of the coolest coats you can rock this winter is a puffer and this one is a great example.

Buy It! Quilted Down Puffer Parka, $228

Everyday Tote

The Transport Tote is a sleek and modern carry-all that is perfect for work and play (and it’s beloved by Mandy Moore and Elle Fanning).

Buy It! The Transport Tote, $168

Which Madewell styles are you shopping for this holiday season? Comment below and let us know!