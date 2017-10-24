Madewell has long been a favorite shopping destination for women looking for great denim, timeless knitwear and cool-girl basics. As if you needed one more excuse to stop in the store, Madewell is expanding into beauty, launching with 40 products available in its Beauty Cabinet at 21 retail stores and online today.

The retailer took the time to curate a selection of tried-and-true beauty products perfect for the low-key woman that still craves a little bit of indulgence in her regimen.

Starting now, you can shop some of your favorite beloved beauty brands like RMS, Herbivore and Karuna at Madewell, but can also become acquainted with some of the smaller indie brands they’re carrying, like French Girl.

“Our ultimate goal is to offer our customers items that inspire and can be a part of their everyday. A beauty assortment was a natural way for us to expand that philosophy into a new category,” Madewell Head Designer Joyce Lee said in a release. “The way the team and I approached the beauty assortment was similar to how we would any other collection — we wanted it to be simple, practical and effortless.”

Celebrate Madewell’s exciting new launch by shopping some of our favorite picks from the brands they’re carrying below!

RMS

Buy It! RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek, $36; madewell.com

Bon Parfumeur

Buy It! Bon Parfumeur Eau de Parfum, $48; madewell.com

French Girl

Buy It! French Girl Facial Moisturizer, $24; madewell.com

Karuna

Buy It! Karuna Sheet Mask Karma Kit, $28; madewell.com

Herbivore

Buy It! Herbivore Sea Mist Texturizing Salt Spray, $20; madewell.com

Are you excited to start shopping these beauty products at Madewell? Share us your favorite picks in the comments below!

