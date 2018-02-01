Here's Every Product Maddie Ziegler Uses in Her $571 Everyday Makeup Routine

Maddie Ziegler may only be 15 years old, but the dancer, actress and model is already pretty much a master at doing makeup. The star even created her own YouTube channel, where she shares her favorite products, beauty tips and tutorials with all her fans.

Most recently, Ziegler gave her followers an inside peek at the everyday, natural makeup routine she’s been loving lately. From Tatcha to Too Faced, Ziegler swears by an array of high-end products you can score at stores including Sephora and Nordstrom to recreate her easy, breezy look. Check out every step in her current morning routine below!

Ziegler has learned from the best makeup artists and skincare specialists in Hollywood that when you wake up in the morning, it’s still imperative to wash your face. The star starts out her day (still in her PJs!) by giving her face a quick rinse using Tatcha’s Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil ($75) to get off any dust, dirt or grime from the night before. She follows by brushing her teeth with her favorite Crest toothpaste, spritzes herself with Giorgio Armani’s Si perfume ($120) and gets dressed.

After Zieger picks out her look for the day (when she filmed this tutorial, she selected a cozy oversized sweater and jeans), she gets back to her vanity to complete her makeup for the day, starting with moisturizer. “I’m applying the Tatcha Silk Cream Moisturizer ($120) all over my face to give it a really nice soft base,” she says. Next, she mists her face with the refreshing Mario Badescu Rose Water ($7) “to just hydrate my face” and swipes on the classic Burt’s Bees Beeswax Lip Balm ($3) for soft lips.

The star skips foundation — she is only 15! — and opts for the Becca Aqua Luminous Perfecting Concealer ($32) instead.

Some of Maddie Ziegler's favorite everyday beauty products.

“This is the shade Porcelain. I’m just using this to highlight some areas, cover those under-eye circles and those blemishes I have on my cheeks,” Ziegler says as she dotted the product around her face. “Not gonna lie, [I’m] a little insecure about them, but everyone gets breakouts!”

To blend it all out, Zieger grabs her pink Beautyblender ($20), dampens it with a touch of her Mario Badescu Rose Water and then pats the product into her skin.

“Next I am going in with my favorite Laura Mercier Loose Translucent Setting Powder ($38). I’m just using it with a big fluffy brush just to really set those areas so they don’t move all day,” she says.

To ensure her skin gets a sunkissed glow even in the dead of winter, Ziegler grabs her “favorite” Chanel Soleil Tan de Chanel bronzer ($50). It’s pricey, but she says it’s worth the splurge.

“I love cream bronzers because they add such a youthful look to your skin without looking cake-y,” she says. “It’s so nice. I’m just adding this to the perimeters of my face.”

She continues to stick with cream products, grabbing Benefit Cosmetics Watt’s Up! Cream-to-Powder Highlighter ($30), which she applies using only her fingers. “I love cream highlighters as well because they look more natural and they give off less of a shimmery look — more like a natural glow within you,” she says as she tapped it onto the tops of her cheekbones. Then Ziegler finishes off her complexion by applying the Too Faced Love Flush Blush in the shade Justify My Love ($26), which she calls “super rosy and adorable.”

“Because it is so pink, I take my Beautyblender and soften the color of the pink with that,” the star shared. After that, Ziegler completes her look with two final quick steps. She applies a few swipes of her “very used, but loved” M.A.C Clear Brow Gel ($26) and “literally one coat [on] each side” of the Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill Mascara ($32).

Have you tried any of Maddie’s go-to beauty products yet?