The 7 Best Statement Booties to Wear This Fall - and They're All On Sale at Macy's

If you’re anything like us, you’re ready to bust out some new booties. And with cool printed styles, metallics and embellishments trending this season, there’s never been a better time to shop for the style. And we have even better news: The Macy’s Fall Sale Event is on! Through October 15th, you can score 25 percent off of regular, sale and clearance priced clothing, jewelry and accessories when you use the promo code “FRESH” at checkout. With deals this amazing, we can’t help but head straight to the shoe section. There are over 600 booties to choose from, and thanks to the sale, it’s prime time to try out this season’s hottest shoe trends, guilt-free. Some of our favorite trends to try include red velvet, leopard print, white and embellishments. Try pairing them with your favorite denim, pleated midi skirt or sweater dress — no matter how you style them, they’re all guaranteed to make a seriously stylish statement.

Keep scrolling to shop seven of our favorite fall statement booties and more on sale now.

Leopard Print

This classic print is having a major moment this fall and these booties are a great way to add a pop of animal print to your fall wardrobe.

Combat Boots

Add some edge to your look with these studded combat boots. They’re cool and and comfortable.

Mixed Print

These printed booties are a quirky, fun way to add both color and pattern to your outfit.

Red Velvet

We love velvet for fall, and in the hottest hue of the season, these booties are a must-have.

Metallic

Western-inspired boots were seen all over the fall 2017 runways and these metallic Calvin Klein boots are a fresh and modern way to try the trend in real life.

White Booties

As celeb after celeb has proven, white booties are one of the coolest styles to wear this season. We especially love the lugg sole and and zipper detail on this pair. Try rocking them with a pair of vintage-style jeans and an oversized sweater for an edgy, casual look.

Embellished Booties

Crystal, gems and rhinestones make this pair of black velvet booties irresistible.

