M.A.C Cosmetics is keeping Aaliyah’s legacy alive with its latest makeup collection.
After teasing a potential collection inspired by the late R&B icon last year, the makeup brand announced that the line will be dropping later this year.
“Aaliyah super-fans everywhere – YOU made it happen! Inspired by your loyalty and love, the 90s-glam #AaliyahForMAC collection is coming soon! Aaliyah lives on in a makeup collection influenced by her groundbreaking work in music and film,” M.A.C wrote on its Instagram page.
In response to a fan’s tweet, M.A.C confirmed rumors that the collection will really drop online June 20th.
“Yes, the wait is almost over! #AaliyahforMAC arrives June 20 online and June 21 in stores,” the brand tweeted.
Not long after confirming its launch, M.A.C also gave the first sneak peek at a product in the line: a beautiful brown-nude ’90s-inspired lipstick.
“Guess which song inspired this colour!? Here’s a sneak peak at the M•A•C Aaliyah collection, coming soon! Aaliyah’s legacy continues to inspire fans – and now this 💄 shade!” M.A.C captioned its Instagram reveal.
Like all other limited edition M.A.C collections, the product comes in specially-designed packaging: a metallic dark burgundy with the singer’s signature across the top in silver lettering.
Three years ago, a fan created a petition on Change.org for M.A.C to honor Aaliyah with a makeup collection, and thanks to plenty of persistence, the line is actually coming to fruition.
“I remember signing the #AaliyahForMAC petition years ago and NOW In 2018 is when she’s finally getting her own makeup like , Gets me teary eyed she so deserves this,” one fan tweeted.
Now fans of the R&B artist are already counting down the days until the highly-anticipated collection drops.
“So the #AaliyahForMAC collection is coming this summer. I don’t wear makeup but I plan on buying the collection simply because it’s Aaliyah,” one loyal fan said.
In fall 2016, M.A.C honored the Tejano music icon Selena Quintanilla 21 years after her tragic death with multi-product, limited-edition collection that quickly sold out.