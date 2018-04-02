M.A.C Cosmetics is keeping Aaliyah’s legacy alive with its latest makeup collection.

After teasing a potential collection inspired by the late R&B icon last year, the makeup brand announced that the line will be dropping later this year.

“Aaliyah super-fans everywhere – YOU made it happen! Inspired by your loyalty and love, the 90s-glam #AaliyahForMAC collection is coming soon! Aaliyah lives on in a makeup collection influenced by her groundbreaking work in music and film,” M.A.C wrote on its Instagram page.

In response to a fan’s tweet, M.A.C confirmed rumors that the collection will really drop online June 20th.

“Yes, the wait is almost over! #AaliyahforMAC arrives June 20 online and June 21 in stores,” the brand tweeted.

Yes, the wait is almost over! #AaliyahforMAC arrives June 20 online and June 21 in stores. Watch MAC’s social pages and sign up for updates: https://t.co/sqz9bNWbNh. — MACcosmetics (@MACcosmetics) April 1, 2018

Not long after confirming its launch, M.A.C also gave the first sneak peek at a product in the line: a beautiful brown-nude ’90s-inspired lipstick.

“Guess which song inspired this colour!? Here’s a sneak peak at the M•A•C Aaliyah collection, coming soon! Aaliyah’s legacy continues to inspire fans – and now this 💄 shade!” M.A.C captioned its Instagram reveal.

Like all other limited edition M.A.C collections, the product comes in specially-designed packaging: a metallic dark burgundy with the singer’s signature across the top in silver lettering.

Three years ago, a fan created a petition on Change.org for M.A.C to honor Aaliyah with a makeup collection, and thanks to plenty of persistence, the line is actually coming to fruition.

“I remember signing the #AaliyahForMAC petition years ago and NOW In 2018 is when she’s finally getting her own makeup like , Gets me teary eyed she so deserves this,” one fan tweeted.

Gets me teary eyed 😫😭 she so deserves this 💜 /• — A ✨ (@BabygirlLiy) April 2, 2018

Now fans of the R&B artist are already counting down the days until the highly-anticipated collection drops.

“So the #AaliyahForMAC collection is coming this summer. I don’t wear makeup but I plan on buying the collection simply because it’s Aaliyah,” one loyal fan said.

Can’t wait 💜👌. I’m so happy that this is finally happening. #AaliyahForMAC — Shaniqua (@121shan) April 2, 2018

So the #AaliyahForMAC collection is coming this summer. I don’t wear makeup but I plan on buying the collection simply because it’s Aaliyah. — Greg (@_gregorryyy) April 1, 2018

I’M READY FOR THE AALIYAH MAC COLLECTION 😭😭😭💜💜💜 #AaliyahForMAC — yomi (@Yomilyn) April 1, 2018

In fall 2016, M.A.C honored the Tejano music icon Selena Quintanilla 21 years after her tragic death with multi-product, limited-edition collection that quickly sold out.