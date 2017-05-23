This Is Not a Joke: Score Up to 50 Percent Off at Net-A-Porter, Matches Fashion and Farfetch

Best. Week. Ever. Three of our favorite luxury online retailers — Net-a-Porter, Farfetch and Matches Fashion — are celebrating Memorial Day Weekend early with some pretty epic sales. Some of their most precious goods are up to 50 percent off, including covetable pieces from Dolce & Gabbana, Chloé, Proenza Schouler, Self-Portrait, Paul Andrew and Miu Miu, to name a few. Not sure where to start? We hear you, which is why we’ve gone ahead and picked out some of our favorite pieces. Scroll down to see some of the top picks. We’ll leave it up to you to make room in your wardrobe.

Net-a-Porter

This is where you’re going to find things that you always wish you could put in your cart, and now you finally can. We’re in love with this striped poplin Self-Portrait dress, which is beloved by fashion bloggers and celebrities alike. You also can’t go wrong with a pair of Dolce & Gabbana embellished heels, Paul Andrew mules or the famous Chloé ‘Faye’ bag, which is even cooler in this colorblock python print. Or, if you’re looking for something to pair with jeans or shorts for the summer, this L’Agent by Agent Provocateur lace bodysuit can be worn in and outside of the bedroom. Looking for something a little more modest? Opt for a pretty patterned top, like this one from Tory Burch.

Clockwise from top left: Buy It! Self-Portrait dress, $382 (orig. $545); Dolce & Gabbana heels, $567 (orig. $945); Chloé Faye bag, $2,583 (orig. $3,690); L’Agent by Agent Provocateur bodysuit, $90 (orig $180); Tory Burch top, $237 (orig. $395); Paul Andrew suede mules, $323 (orig. $645); net-a-porter.com

Matches Fashion

Matches always stocks the most feminine of pieces, which is why we’re in love with these six shown below. This RedValentino dress combines two of spring’s biggest trends — ruffles and stripes — making it the perfect investment for any summer soiree. A pastel blue bag, like this gorgeous Miu Miu embellished style, seems like the most fun splurge of all, as do these gold lace-up heels like these from Aquazzura — both of which would amp up any summer look. And don’t forget the florals: An off-the-shoulder printed top is a must-have, like this one from Peter Pilotto. Pair them with some serious statement earrings and you’ve got all your essentials for the season.

Clockwise from top left: Buy It! RedValentino dress, $324 (orig. $463); Miu Miu handbag, $1,078 (orig. $1,540); Peter Pilotto top, $309 (orig. $515); Aquazzura heels, $525 (orig. $875); Sonia Rykiel earrings, $152 (orig. $218); Lanvin slides, $385 (orig. $550); matchesfashion.com

Farfetch

Farfetch’s edit of products is a mix of fashion-forward styles. We’re fawning over this pink and red maxi dress, which will take you from the beach to dinner in the most fabulous way possible. If you’re a little more sporty, this Proenza Schouler striped sweater is a must-have. Or, if you’re shopping for work, try a poplin shirtdress from rag & bone — it’ll take you right to happy hour, too. If you want to try the one-shoulder look, go for this fresh Marques’Almeida design. Pair it with some rainbow bright heels for a night out or an embroidered saddle bag for brunch on the weekend.

Clockwise from left: Buy It! Dodo Bar Or dress, $454 (orig. $606); Proenza Schouler top, $342 (orig. $488); Marques’Almeida top, $148 (orig. $297); rag & bone dress, $237 (orig. $395); Alexandre Birman heels, $327 (orig. $546); Marc Jacobs handbag, $540 (orig. $675); farfetch.com

Which designer styles are you adding to your cart? Sound off below!