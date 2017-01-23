Beauty

10 Luxurious Ways to Treat Yourself to the Most Relaxing Valentine’s Day Ever

Whether you’re spending the night solo or with a plus one, this spa night starter pack beats any box of chocolates.

By @jillianruffo

Fornasetti Ortensia Incense Tray
SEXY INCENSE

First step? Give your go-to candle an upgrade with incense — they pack more fragrance & look crazy chic on your countertop.

Buy It! Fornasetti Ortensia Incense Tray, $220; net-a-porter.com

Jo Malone Red Roses Bath Oil
THE MOST LUXURIOUS BATH

Run yourself a hot bath, pour in a rose-scented soak and relax. (Also recommended: a tall glass of wine.)

Buy It! Jo Malone Red Roses Bath Oil, $65; nordstrom.com

Diptyque Precious Oils for Body and Bath
A SUPERSOFT BOD

Once bath time is through, pat yourself dry and drench your skin in a decadent body oil.

Buy It! Diptyque Precious Oils for Body and Bath, $78; net-a-porter.com

Bliss Softening Socks
PAMPERING SOCKS

Get halfway to a pedicure by stepping into a pair of moisturizing socks.

Buy It! Bliss Softening Socks, $52; amazon.com

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe
A WARM ROBE

And always remember that there’s simply nothing like slipping on a cozy, oversized terrycloth robe…

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe, $99; nordstrom.com

Stella McCartney Poppy Snoozing PJ Set
SILK PAJAMAS

… or a fancy pair of silk pajamas (bonus points if there are hearts involved).

Buy It! Stella McCartney Poppy Snoozing PJ Set, $375; shopbop.com

SK-II Facial Treatment Mask
A SKIN-SMOOTHING FACE MASK

Next up? Wear a hydrating sheet mask for 20 minutes to score the ultimate glow.

Buy It! SK-II Facial Treatment Mask, $17; macys.com

Peter Thomas Roth 24K GoldHydra-Gel Eye Patches
GILDED EYE PATCHES

And don’t forget your eyes — ditch puffiness with chilled gel patches.

Buy It! Peter Thomas Roth 24K GoldHydra-Gel Eye Patches, $75; sephora.com

Asceno Eye Mask
SILKY EYE MASK

Last but not least, draw your shades and pop on a cushy eye mask…

Buy It! Asceno Eye Mask, $40; journelle.com

Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase
A GOOD NIGHT’S SLEEP

… and rest your head on a silk pillowcase — your hair and skin will look just as refreshed as you'll feel tomorrow morning.

Buy It! Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase, $79; anthropologie.com

