Beauty
10 Luxurious Ways to Treat Yourself to the Most Relaxing Valentine’s Day Ever
Whether you’re spending the night solo or with a plus one, this spa night starter pack beats any box of chocolates.
By Jillian Ruffo•@jillianruffo
Posted on
More
1 of 10
SEXY INCENSE
First step? Give your go-to candle an upgrade with incense — they pack more fragrance & look crazy chic on your countertop.
Buy It! Fornasetti Ortensia Incense Tray, $220; net-a-porter.com
2 of 10
THE MOST LUXURIOUS BATH
Run yourself a hot bath, pour in a rose-scented soak and relax. (Also recommended: a tall glass of wine.)
Buy It! Jo Malone Red Roses Bath Oil, $65; nordstrom.com
3 of 10
A SUPERSOFT BOD
Once bath time is through, pat yourself dry and drench your skin in a decadent body oil.
Buy It! Diptyque Precious Oils for Body and Bath, $78; net-a-porter.com
4 of 10
PAMPERING SOCKS
Get halfway to a pedicure by stepping into a pair of moisturizing socks.
Buy It! Bliss Softening Socks, $52; amazon.com
5 of 10
A WARM ROBE
And always remember that there’s simply nothing like slipping on a cozy, oversized terrycloth robe…
Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe, $99; nordstrom.com
6 of 10
SILK PAJAMAS
… or a fancy pair of silk pajamas (bonus points if there are hearts involved).
Buy It! Stella McCartney Poppy Snoozing PJ Set, $375; shopbop.com
7 of 10
A SKIN-SMOOTHING FACE MASK
Next up? Wear a hydrating sheet mask for 20 minutes to score the ultimate glow.
Buy It! SK-II Facial Treatment Mask, $17; macys.com
8 of 10
GILDED EYE PATCHES
And don’t forget your eyes — ditch puffiness with chilled gel patches.
Buy It! Peter Thomas Roth 24K GoldHydra-Gel Eye Patches, $75; sephora.com
9 of 10
SILKY EYE MASK
Last but not least, draw your shades and pop on a cushy eye mask…
Buy It! Asceno Eye Mask, $40; journelle.com
10 of 10
A GOOD NIGHT’S SLEEP
… and rest your head on a silk pillowcase — your hair and skin will look just as refreshed as you'll feel tomorrow morning.
Buy It! Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase, $79; anthropologie.com