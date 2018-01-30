Style

Lupita Nyong’o, Issa Rae & More Stars Attend the Black Panther Premiere in Powerful Designs

Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett and other stars arrived looking resplendent for the royal-themed premiere of the Black Panther in Los Angeles Monday night

By @alexiafedz

LUPITA NYONG'O

The Oscar-winning actress, 34, wore a purple custom Versace dress embroidered with a gold neckline and belt. She paired the dress with a custom Versace handbag, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and vintage jewelry from Beladora.

ANGELA BASSETT

Bassett, 59, wore a yellow fringe jumpsuit by Naeem Khan, with shoes by Le Silla. She paired the regal look with earrings and a ring by Darrell Roach Designs, the second ring by Douriean, a cuff by ONE.61 and bracelets by Vendorafa.

DANAI GURIRA

Gurira, 39, wore a striking pink and black column gown by Viktor and Rolf from their spring 2018 collection with a dramatic volant shoulder encrusted with black crystal beading.

JANELLE MONÁE

The singer walked the purple carpet wearing a pre-fall 2018 Christian Siriano gown with a black bodice and train and a white and blue sleeve. In keeping with the "royal" dress code of the night, she also wore a gold embroidered crown.

YARA SHAHIDI

The Grown-ish star arrived in an elegantly simple wearing a white printed Etro dress.

CHADWICK BOSEMAN

Boseman was regal in an Emporio Armani black and gold floral embossed double-breasted shawl collar jacket with a pair of classic black trousers.

CHLOE x HALLE

The singers both wore black bejeweled dresses with distinct warrior-like designs on the bodices.

COBIE SMULDERS

Smulders, 35, wore a shining multi-colored Markarian dress with a high slit and thin black straps.

DANIEL KALUUYA

The first-time Oscar nominee wore a maroon velvet dress coat along with a white linen shirt and flowing white linen pants.

DAVID OYELOWO

The Selma actor wore a distinctive dashiki tuni which he paired with embroidered shoes.

DONALD GLOVER

The singer and actor looked phenomenal in an orange suit, showing off his initials in an embroidered badge near his lapel while underneath he wore a black and orange printed button-down shirt.

DON CHEADLE & BRIDGID COULTER

The actor opted for a simple black ensemble of a black shirt and black pants along with a black leather jacket, while Coulter wore a black fitted dress with white and red roses scattered throughout.

FOREST WHITAKER

Whitaker looked classy in a grey suit with a black tie and white buttoned down shirt.

ISSA RAE

The actress looked stylish in a white pleated Rosie Assoulin dress with olive and gold metallic inserts from their Resort 2018 collection.

JOSH GAD

The Frozen actor wore a black buttoned-down shirt with a grey suit jacket.

EMILY V. GORDON & KUMAIL NANJIANI

Gordon wore a gold metallic dress while her husband and fellow The Big Sick creator Nanjiani wore a checkered navy and grey suit.

MARTIN FREEMAN

The Black Panther actor opted for a hunter green suit, as well as an orange and black patterned tie.

MICHAEL B. JORDAN

Jordan looked sharp in a dark blue fitted suit, along with a black buttoned-down shirt with gold etching on the collar and a steel gray tie.

IVA & MIKE COLTER

The Luke Cage star walked the purple carpet with his wife, Iva, wearing a red patterned shirt with a gold emblem along the collar and going down his chest. Iva accompanied him in a silver dress with a slightly ruffled skirt and a V-neck collar.

STERLING K. BROWN & RYAN MICHELLE BATHE

The This Is Us star brought his A-game to the premiere in an all-black ensemble, along with matching black sunglasses. Bathe, an actress, wore a pink and gold patterned dress with gold hoop earrings and brown high heels.

TESSA THOMPSON

The Thor: Ragnarok actress wore a black Elie Saab dress with a Roger Vivier clutch.

