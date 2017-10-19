For Luke Bryan‘s wife Caroline, being married to a country superstar has quite a few perks. There’s the unlimited serenades, tons of red carpet events and hanging out with fellow country kings like Jason Aldean and Keith Urban. And apparently, the crooner is also really good at picking out jewelry.

Case in point: the very large new diamond ring that Caroline is now wearing on her ring finger. And when PEOPLE spotted the sparkler at Wednesday night’s CMT Artists of the Year event in Nashville, we had to ask about it.

“Oh yeah, I came with that one right out the gate,” the “Light It Up” singer, 41, joked of the blinding diamond on his college sweetheart’s hand (photo above) which he confirmed is, in fact, an upgrade from her original engagement ring.

The ring is a very special gift that he gave Caroline for their 10th anniversary back in December. “It was a little 10-year anniversary gift. Ten years with me feels like a thousand,” he joked to PEOPLE. “It was certainly the least I could do!”

