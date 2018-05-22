Lucy Liu Just Debuted a Major Hair Change: See the Star's New Blonde Look!

Lucy Liu just dropped a (blonde) bombshell!

The actress, 49, who’s known for her signature sleek dark hair, debuted a lighter hue just in time for summer while attending the Obie Awards in N.Y.C. Monday night, which celebrates Off-Broadway and Off-Off-Broadway productions.

Liu paired her golden blonde color with a black dress featuring a bowtie at the neckline and sheer, polka dot-covered long sleeves.

While Liu hasn’t shared what inspired her hair change, the former Charlie’s Angels star’s switch up may have something to do with her newest project: the dramatic comedy Stage Mom she’s starring in alongside Taye Diggs and Jacki Weaver.

The actress recently opened up to PEOPLE about why she is partnering up with LIFEWTR, the premium bottled water company, and the brand’s “Arts in Education Series” on Arts Advocacy Day to drive conversation around the importance of arts in education and help #BringArtBackToSchools.

“When I started to get involved and do art on my own and at school in those programs, I was able to understand that I really wanted to have a creative life,” Liu told us. “Once I graduated from school I obviously pursued that and continued to pursue it even though my parents were not thrilled about that.”

She continued, “I have a few focuses. One of them is children, the other one is art and the other one is acting. With kids especially, there’s a certain freedom that they have with the way they express themselves and that’s what we should tap into now. And what I love about what LIFEWTR is doing is they’re advocating for that and they’re advocating for people to have an opportunity to discover themselves as artists and to inspire other people.”