Lucy Hale Celebrates the End of Pretty Little Liars with a New Tattoo

People often use tattoos as a way to mark the passage of time. There’s that eiffel tower tattoo from the time you studied abroad in France, the initials of a loved one scrawled across your ring finger, or a portrait of your beloved pet across your back, all of which you may or may not come to regret at some point in your life. So it makes sense that as Lucy Hale comes face to face with the end of an era, the series finale of her long-running hit show Pretty Little Liars, she would want to mark the occasion with some equally enduring, like a new piece of body art.

Hale is no stranger to going under the needle in the name of adding to her body art collection. In fact, her latest tat will mark her seventh permanent addition to her person. In the past, the actress has gotten a bow on the nape of her neck, the word light on her left side ribcage, a sun on her left back, “Catch the foxes for us” on her right side ribcage, a small crescent moon above that quote, and “a.” on her right pointer finger in honor of her character on the hit TV show.

The Pretty Little Liars star made the trip to beloved celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo at his shop inside of the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel for her new piece of body art. She enlisted the tattoo artist to illustrate a small vintage lightbulb in his signature delicate, detailed style, placing it above her elbow on the back of her left arm. While Lucy has yet to divulge the meaning behind the new artistic addition, it seems pretty obvious that it’s a bright idea.

