LUCY HALE'S HAIR EVOLUTION

Our love affair with Lucy Hale began the very first time Pretty Little Liars aired. Back then (in 2010 to be exact), we were enthralled with Hale's waist-length waves, which remained intact for years — until the star and her longtime hairstylist Kristin Ess began taking her hair shorter. And shorter. And shorter … eventually into an above-the-chin bob.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of my short hair,” Hale told PeopleStyle last year, adding, “it changed my life for the better. It’s just easier, and it’s more fun!”

Since we’ve kept our eyes peeled for every second of this evolution: Here, every length she's rocked from 2014 to now.