Lucy Hale Talks Her Love of Lip Color, Her Most Meaningful Tattoo and More

Lucy Hale‘s favorite holiday is coming up — and it’s not what you might expect it to be.

While other people look forward to Christmas, Thanksgiving, Fourth of July and other festive days throughout the year, the Pretty Little Liars actress can’t wait to celebrate National Lipstick Day on July 29. And luckily for the star, who’s Avon‘s Brand Ambassador, Hale has countless lip color options to choose from.

“Avon’s True Color Nourishing Lipsticks are amazing. I have them in all different colors, but right now I’m into this melon [shade],” the actress told us during our 5 Questions video series, where she wore a bright orange-red lip color called ‘Spark’ from Mark. by Avon’s Pout Velvet Lip Paint collection.

Off to play with @markbyavon all day today 💄 Bringing my gals with me — @kdeenihan @kristin_ess 👩‍👩‍👧 A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Jul 13, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

It’s clear Hale isn’t afraid to experiment with her beauty looks, whether it’s her lipsticks or her hair. Over the past year, the actress’s bob has been getting shorter and shorter with the help of her longtime hair stylist Kristin Ess.

My Kweeeeenz @kdeenihan @kristin_ess 👑👑 A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on May 25, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

“My hair just keeps getting shorter and shorter. There is no limit for me,” Hale said. But letting go of her long strands wasn’t an easy decision. “When I was younger my hair was my security blanket, and then I just started experimenting and taking it an inch shorter. And then I went for the lob and then I went for a bob and now, I don’t even know what length this is!”

Hale says “there’s nothing [she] wouldn’t try,” even chopping all her hair off eventually. “I would definitely do a pixie cut!” she told us.

Besides expressing her personality through her hair and makeup, the 28-year-old actress also gets meaningful tattoos on her body, like matching initials on her finger with her PLL castmates in honor of the show’s series finale.

But Hale says the most special addition to her tattoo collection is one she got done about a month ago.

Be the light. Thank you @_dr_woo_ for my new tattoo that's my new favorite 💡💡💡 I also feel the need to apologize to my mom every time I get a tattoo…sorry momma! 😬 A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Jun 30, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

“It’s my lightbulb that I got on the back of my arm. My name Lucy in Latin means ‘as of light,’ and I actually have ‘light’ tattooed on me too,” Hale said. “But this is a representation of my name.”

— with reporting by Jackie Fields

