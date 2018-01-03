How to Pull Off Burgundy Eye Shadow Like Lucy Hale

Stuck in a smoky eye rut? Thanks to Lucy Hale, there’s a new, unexpected shade you need to try this winter — burgundy. Yes, it’s a tricky one, but we turned to Hale’s longtime makeup artist, Kelsey Deenihan, to get all the details on how to pull it off with ease. Watch the How It’s Done video above to see for yourself, and shop some of her go-to products, below.

First, Deenihan starts off by applying a sheer layer of burgundy all over the lids, starting on the outer corners and working her way to the inner corners. Don’t have the right shade lying around? Don’t worry. Instead of eye shadow, Deenihan opted for Avon’s True Color Be Blushed Cheek Color in Crushed Berry, which is a dark red cream blush that goes on sheer and builds to create a deeper shade.

RELATED PHOTOS: Celebrity Hair Changes: Better Before or After?

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Once she created a wash of the color all over the eyes, she gave the look a sultry effect by applying dark purple eye shadow (she used the Avon Eyeshadow quad in Purple Pop) at the outer corners of the eyes. Then, she lined the top and bottom lash lines with a darker burgundy color (she used lipstick instead of eyeliner!) and blended it out to give it a smoky feel.

Deenihan finished the look with a few swipes of mascara on the top and bottom lashes, and applied a subtle hint of the same burgundy blush on the apples of the cheeks, creating a monochromatic look.

Wear the hue as an accent to a black dress, or pair it with a contrasting bold-colored ensemble, as Hale did.