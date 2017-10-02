Lucy Hale‘s bold brows have become an iconic part of the Pretty Little Liars star’s signature look. While many of us need to fake a fuller brow with the help of eyebrow pencils, pomades and powders, Hale is one of the lucky few that was born with beautiful thick eyebrows. Ever wonder where she gets them from? Well, it looks like bold brows run in the family. Based on Hale’s latest post on Instagram, it looks like the actress inherited her full arches from her dad!

The actress posted a casual weekend selfie with her dad — who has a pair of bushy brows of his own — while boating in Canada.

“Papa Bear takes on the Couve 🇨🇦 Ya wonder where I got my brows from? 😏,” Hale captioned the selfie.

Although by now, Hale’s become a bonafide brow icon, the 28-year-old wasn’t always a fan of her eyebrows. “I’ve always had very bold brows and it was during a time that people were making them very thin so I felt like a little out of place,” she previously told PEOPLE. “Then I overplucked mine and they just looked crazy. Now it’s like the bigger the better.”

But now that Hale lives by the mantra the bigger the better when it comes to her eyebrows, she doesn’t trust anyone but herself to shape them.

“Some people ask what I do to them, and a lot of people are surprised to hear that I do them myself,” she said. “I just get a little nervous when people try to touch them.”

When she wants a little more definition, Hale says she prefers using a slim brow pencil with a spoolie on the end to fill in a few stray hairs. “[The] Diorshow Brow Styler Brow Pencil in Universal Brown will pretty much fit anyone,” she told us.

