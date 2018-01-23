Lucy Hale May Go Blonde After Being Inspired by Selena Gomez: 'I'd Try Anything'

Stephanie Keenan. Look by Coach

From superlong strands to a chic cropped cut, Lucy Hale has been a hair chameleon since she first caught our attention on Pretty Little Liars.

Now, the 28-year-old actress tells PEOPLE she’s gearing up for another change — and might be going blonde thanks to pal Selena Gomez.

“I’m getting my hair done in like a week, and I don’t know what I’m going to do but it will probably be something drastic because I don’t have to film for a little bit,” said the star Monday afternoon at a luncheon launching Coach’s limited-edition collaboration with Disney celebrating Minnie Mouse’s 90th anniversary.

Her latest color inspo comes from Gomez, who’s the face of Coach and shocked fans last November when she debuted a super blonde look at the American Music Awards.

Selena Gomez Steve Granitz/WireImage

“I could be coming out with a different color. I have to do something different because I get so bored,” said Hale. “I saw Selena [go blonde] and she looked so good. I was like ‘Yes!’ That was good inspiration. When it comes to beauty, I would try anything.”

Hale, who is gearing up for the release of her new TV show Life Sentence, also opened up about her style evolution over the years.

“I think there’s something so sexy about being comfortable wearing jeans and a T-shirt,” said the star, who carried a cross body clutch from Coach’s Minnie collab and sported a varsity jacket, embellished T-shirt and skirt from the brand at the luncheon.

“I think what’s so cool about Coach right now is it’s very easy, everyday wear, but it’s funky,” she said. “You would never expect to put a bomber with a skirt, and that’s partly my take on it too, but I think no one should ever take themselves too seriously. I’m at a point in my life with fashion where I’m just having fun with it and trying new things. There are no rules!”