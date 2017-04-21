Lucy Hale Had the Best Outfits of the Week, And We Want Them All

Oh, Lucy Hale packs so much inspiration into that tiny petite stature of hers!

And this week, she absolutely killed it with her fashion. Dare we say, she slayed. Yes, that’s a word we’d swore we’d never use, but if we were to use that word as a descriptor for someone who encapsulates the perfect mix of trendy-meets-edgy-meets-wearable, this Pretty Little Liars star is it.

She hit every trend like she was following a Cool Girl Checklist: Off-the-shoulder? Check. Dress over a tee? Check. Circle earrings? Halter cocktail dress? Pearl-encrusted looks? Check, check, check.

Wait, are we being too gushy about our PLL friend Aria IRL? No? OK, we’ll keep going.

The 27-year-old star carted herself all over N.Y.C. this week to promote the final episodes of her long-running CW show Pretty Little Liars, which is coming to an end this season after seven glorious seasons of seeking out A, Uber A and all their crazy Rosewood drama.

For her East Coast tour, she teamed with stylist Alyssa Sutter to create her street-style fashion show, as well as a one-off look from stylist Tara Swennen, and the looks they produced together were …. well, as the cool kids on Instagram say, 🔥🔥🔥.

Let’s go through them one-by-one, shall we?

LOOK 1: THE QUEEN OF GREEN

Gut reaction: Ahhhhh, do we need a dress in this color right away? Probably. Did we ever consider wearing this color before? No! But who cares?! The button-up style with off-the-shoulder sleeves is by Christopher Bu, which she topped off with an Elisabetta Franchi jacket worn FASH-ION style (only shoulders, no sleeves). The Stuart Weitzman minimal Nudist shoes complete the look, along with sunnies that say, straight-up Do Not Mess With Me, and everyone needs a pair of those.

LOOK 2: RED HOT

For her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she chose this halter midi style by Scalan Theodore paired with Casadei heels, a look that upon seeing, we may or may not have texted to our mom and said “PERFECT WEDDING GUEST OUTFIT. NEED RIGHT AWAY.”

LOOK 3: PEARL PERFECTION

We’re giving this 3.1 Phillip Lim dress maj props because we can’t imagine it looking good on a hanger, but can see that clearly it looks really good on. Plus, the pearls are quite the nice touch, aren’t they? So classy. But what really sells this look is the hair. We had never been convinced of the “wet hair” look before, but after looking at hers, we wanted to dump a bottle of gel in our hair, brush it back and be like, “It’s OK, y’all, Lucy did it.”

LOOK 4: PRINTS PRINCESS

Yes to this. All of this. It’s simple and wearable and probably the one look of all of these that we would hunt down like a fox and try to get. Oh, wait, we already did. The dress, which she wore with Olgana Paris boots to the Build Series, is by Revolve and $158 — but now it’s basically sold out. URGH. Well, at least we can get her haircut because haircuts don’t sell out.

LOOK 5: THE ’90s GIRL

The ’90s are back in a big way (well, the trends of the decade really came back last year and now they aren’t going away) and LH proved it with this classic tee + leather dress look, which she wore for an appearance on Style Code Live. The tee is by Re/Done, the dress is by Milly and the shoes are by Paul Andrew. None of those were around in the ’90s, for the record. But, who cares? FASHION.

LOOK 6: STRAPLESS TOP + TROUSERS COMBO

Her stylist calls this mix “our favorite look” and we agree! It’s so simple and so perfect and so wearable. The strapless top and trousers are by Milly, while the unexpected brown heels are by Paul Andrew. But the best part…

…the Jenny Bird earrings. MUST. GET. RIGHT. NOW. (Seriously, getting for $75 on jenny-bird.com.)

In conclusion, as if our thesis was not clear enough: Well, done, Lucy Hale 👏👏👏👏👏 You got us through the week with your cool outfits. Do it again soon, kay?