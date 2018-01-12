Luann de Lesseps' Renovated Closet Is So Organized, She Even Has an Exact Underwear Tally

Real Housewives of New York‘s Luann de Lesseps recently renovated her Hamptons beach home to create a cozy “safe haven.” But there’s one room that’s a little more chic (c’est la vie) than the rest: her walk-in closet.

The former countess gave PEOPLE an exclusive tour of her new space (filmed before her New Year’s Eve arrest and voluntary check-in to an alcohol treatment center), and revealed that she meticulously planned each and every corner of the closet (right down to her lingerie drawer) so everything fit just right.

“I think it’s really important when you’re doing a closet that you think about everything that you own so that you have space for everything,” she says while showing off the closet’s various compartments. “So [you have to think about] how many pairs of shoes do you have? I literally counted how many pairs of underwear that I have so that I have enough space in drawers for that.”

She paid close attention to detail on design elements, choosing a light-colored wood paneling so it “doesn’t feel really heavy” and adding lighted hanging rods for a glamorous touch.

Throughout the tour she shows a few dresses that have made appearances on RHONY, points out her Hamptons essentials (a straw clutch and wedges are a must) and reveals a dress that may make it to the reunion special.

“These are some dresses that Trina Turk sent me as options for the reunion,” de Lesseps says, showing off a pink beaded maxi. “So I haven’t worn them yet but I plan on wearing them because they’re so great.”

See all that and more in the video, above.