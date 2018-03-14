What We're Buying: Love, Simon Star Joey Pollari's Favorite Headphones

Have you bought anything you loved lately? In the PeopleStyle offices, the answer to that question is usually “Yes.” (Just check out our shopping page for proof!) This week, we’re featuring Love, Simon star Joey Pollari, who’s sharing his go-to headphones.



Joey Pollari, actor: “I don’t go anywhere without my Audio-Technica ATH-M50X headphones. Your favorite music will become more your favorite. Listening will become a precious gift. You and your favorite Kate Bush album will finally become one.”

Joey Pollari stars as Lyle in Love, Simon, in theaters March 16. Follow Joey on Instagram and Twitter for more updates!



