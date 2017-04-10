Lourdes Leon Wears the Perfect Black Bikini During Miami Vacation

If you’re living in a city that’s experiencing the first real signs of spring today, you’re probably itching to switch over to your spring wardrobe (we know we are!). And while it’s a little too early to break out the bikinis for many of us, it’s never too early to start shopping for them. And as luck would have it, Madonna’s 20-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon hit the beach in Miami wearing the perfect black bikini in order to provide you with plenty of inspiration.

She took a dip in the ocean wearing a black triangle-bikini top and matching bottoms that tie at the waist and accessorized with three necklaces: a choker, cross pendant and beaded chain.

She was spotted on the beach with friends, including Ingrid Casares, a close friend of her mom’s. Over the weekend, she kept her simple swimsuit aesthetic going in a plain pink two-piece that she wore with a lace cover-up top and checkered bottoms.

#lolaleon #lourdesleon #madonnasdaughter #lola_lovelly5810 #lolaciccone @madonna A post shared by Lola Leon (@lola_lovelly5810) on Apr 10, 2017 at 4:34am PDT

If you’re suddenly “Into the Groove” to go bikini shopping now, here are three similar plain black styles to shop so you’re not “Hung Up” in the department store.

Top: Becca color code triangle bikini top, $36; nordstrom.com

Bottoms: Becca color code side tie bikini bottoms, $38; nordstrom.com



Top: Mossimo crochet triangle bikini top, $19.99; target.com

Bottoms: Mossimo crochet cheeky bikini bottom, $19.99; target.com



Top: Vix Swimwear reversible bikini top, $99; nordstrom.com

Bottoms: Vix Swimwear reversible bikini bottoms, $99; nordstrom.com

Which bikini are you adding into your shopping cart?