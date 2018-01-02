Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Flaunts Her Armpit Hair on New Year's

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon flaunted her hairy armpits on social media and the Internet had mixed feelings about it.

Not long after Madonna shared the sweet New Year’s Eve photo with her daughter on Twitter and Instagram, many weighed in on the 21-year-old’s choice to let her armpit hair grow wild and free — for better and for worse.

Many cheered the look. “As long as she uses soap & deodorant it’s all good. Women have been forced to shave. By men to fit an image of what they want women to be. ALL women have hair there. We’re just not used to seeing it,” one fan tweeted.

Though, others were not as supportive. One person tweeted, “Shave it, Braid it, Curl it, or Trim it. Do something! Geez! That armpit hair took the focus away from beauty of the photo!”

However, other fans were quick to shut Leon’s internet trolls, writing, “Y’all are complaining about armpit hair? You clearly have a lot of growing up to do!”

As long as she uses soap & deodorant it's all good. Women have been forced to shave. By men to fit an image of what they want women to be. ALL women have hair there. We're just not used to seeing it. — James Harkness (@LordHarkness) January 2, 2018

Wow the movement has a long way to go still if a little underarm hair gets the masses this worked up — suga™ (@zoenldn) January 1, 2018

love the way u v bared your armpit hair. liberalised is what it makes me feel — sonam bajwa (@sonam93bajwa) January 2, 2018

This isn’t the first time Leon’s gotten bullied for rocking her underarm hair. Last April, the star was photographed in a black bikini on the beach with friends and had a sliver of armpit hair visible, which had many internet commenters going crazy.

It looks like Leon’s gained the confidence to sport all-natural armpits thanks to her mom, who’s showed off her own hairy pits on social media exclaiming, “Long hair…… Don’t Care!!!!!!”

In 2011, Madonna explained why she started the statement-making beauty choice years ago. “I saw how popular girls had to behave to get the boys. I knew I couldn’t fit into that,” Madonna told Harper’s Bazaar. “So I decided to do the opposite. I refused to wear makeup, to have a hairstyle. I refused to shave. I had hairy armpits.”