Can’t Wait to Get Your Hands on the Louis Vuitton x Supreme Collaboration? Try This Under-$100 Outfit in the Meantime

If you haven’t been able to focus on anything since you saw the Louis Vuitton x Supreme collaboration hit the runway earlier today, we can imagine you’re very anxious to get your hands on a piece (or 10!) and we’re here to help.

The storied Parisian fashion house teamed up with the legendary N.Y.C. skateboarding brand for its fall 2017 menswear collection of pieces all donning the “LV x Supreme mashup” monogram pattern. And what you saw on the runway isn’t even everything in the collection. There are full outfits (pants, shirts, jackets), staple accessories (sneakers, wallets) plus some very specific finds (fanny packs, cardholders).

Louis Vuitton’s menswear artistic director Kim Jones, told Vogue the plan is to “drop the bags in different colors in different places at different times.” While it’s not clear when pieces will become available, what we do know is that you can start evoking the style of the collab right now, with these very inexpensive buys. (Hey, you’ll want to save up all the money you can for the second it hits stores!)

First, start sporting jean jackets with a faded light blue two-tone effect until you can snag one with the coveted light blue “LV x Supreme” logo pattern.



Buy It! Forever 21 bleach dye denim jacket, $34.90; forever21.com

RELATED PHOTOS: Celebrities’ Best Bargains: Fabulous, Affordable Finds From the Red Carpet

Next, embrace the handy accessory of the ’90s because the fanny pack is back! But instead of wearing it on your waist, it’s meant to be worn as an ultra-mini crossbody these days.

Buy It! Thaoya multifunction outdoor travel sports waist pack, $10.90; amazon.com

Getting a chunky knit sweater that matches the vibe of the ribbed sweaters Louis Vuitton included in the collection will be a good stand-in until the monogram version hits stores.



Buy It! Asos selected homme knit scarf, $46; asos.com

What are your thoughts on the collaboration? Share them in the comments below.