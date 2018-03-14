Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian and More Fête Jeweler Lorraine Schwartz at Epic L.A. Dance Party

Emma McIntyre/Getty

As one of Hollywood’s most elite jewelers, it’s no surprise that Lorraine Schwartz has the power to gather a a crowd of the buzziest names in fashion, movies and music in one room. Not even a hot new movie premiere or buzzy award show can bring together names like Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Sofia Vergara, Blake Lively, Julianne Hough, Sarah Hyland, Usher, Shanina Shaik, Pharrell Williams, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio and Tina Knowles (and that’s just a few of the names on the guest list). But Schwartz did just that on Tuesday night when she threw an epic dance party with her closest A-list friends — and we have all the scoop on what went down, below.

The stars came out to party and celebrate her new evil eye bangle in her signature Evil Eye Collection. on Tuesday night. Celebs mingled and hit the dance floor — of course, while decked out in Schwartz’s gems.

PEOPLE caught up with Sarah Hyland, who says that whether she’s wearing a delicate or oversize Lorrine Schwartz piece, she always “feels like a princess.” And last night was no exception: “I feel amazing. I like small eloquent [sic] pieces, like [for] everyday life. But I like putting on some fancy things every once in a while.”

She also gushed over the massive “hoops on hoops on hoops earrings” she got to wear to the Vanity Fair Oscar party last week. “I love me some hoops,” she said. “I felt like a million dollars even though it was probably worth more than that.

The only downside of getting her pick of pretty pieces of jewelry? “Normally I don’t feel nervous because you’re at a thing like the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Tonight I was just a little bit nervous because we’re on Santa Monica Boulevard.”

We also caught up with Heidi Klum, who still remembers how generous Schwartz was the first time they met 15 years ago in Cannes. “I was fortunate enough that she would actually lend me things for the red carpet because she was only ever doing really big names, and I wasn’t really [big] at the time,” Klum says. “And she was always very kind and gave me stuff. I’ve never really looked for other peoples’ jewelry that much because there is no one like her. She makes the most special pieces.”

Being the jeweler of the who’s-who crowd, Schwartz had many memorable jewelry moments during the 2018 award season, but says two moments stand out most — Zoë Kravitz’s emerald earrings from the Golden Globes and Beyoncé’s jewelry at the Grammy Awards. “We made this for her,” she says about Beyoncé’s jewels. “She’s my girl. They’re made with love.”

Schwartz says she designed her new collection and bangle by channeling positive energy. “I’m really affected by energy, and I try to live my life [being] really positive and always see the good in everyone. So my collections are really actually based on positivity. But God forbid there is some negative energy out there, let that bracelet ward it off.”

The way she goes about bringing positive vibes to her jewelry is by reading the energies of the materials she uses. “I look at the stone and I get energies from the actual stone,” she says. “The way it’s cut more than the stone. I love diamonds. I love emeralds. And I love Paraibas, which are the color of turquoise but it’s the most rare stone.”

