Lorde Is Asking Fans to Send Her T-Shirts to Wear On Her World Tour

Lorde wants to honor her “heroes” through her tour wardrobe — and she doesn’t need the help of a stylist to do it. Instead, she’s hoping her fans can help.

The Grammy-winning songstress reached out via Twitter on Saturday with a favor to ask — donations of “GENUINE/AUTHENTIC” band merchandise that she can wear during her shows in order to honor her musical idols.

“Ok time to quit playing. need to rep my heroes on this tour,” she wrote, naming Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Paul Simon, Simon and Garfunkel, and Phil Collins in particular.

Anyone willing to part with their merchandise won’t be left without anything in return. Lorde offered a “homedrawn tshirt by me!” in the swap.

Fans wasted no time in replying and offering up their apparel.

Lorde announced her 2018 Melodrama world tour back in June. The North American leg kicks off on March 1, 2018, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Following her loss at the male-dominated Grammy Awards just last month, the singer took out a full-page ad in the New Zealand Herald to thank fans and give a shout-out to some of her fellow nominees.

“I just wanted to say thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for loving Melodramathe way you did,” scribbled Lorde, whose second album lost the album of the year trophy to Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic. “My nomination belongs to you.”

She also included hand-drawn tributes to the other nominated artists, like SZA and Stevie Nicks, as well as several talents from her home country.

