Dealing with acne is no easy feat. There’s no one-size-fits-all treatment, and sometimes even the best makeup can’t cover up serious blemishes. And it can affect anyone – even stars with access to the top dermatologists and most expensive skincare in the world. In recent months, celebrities have been getting real about their skin woes, with some poking fun at their pimples and posting makeup-free selfies showing off their zit cream. Kendall Jenner addressed critics of her skin at the Golden Globes by saying “Never let that s–t stop you.” And now Lorde is opening up about her own “years and years and years”-long acne battle, and is letting people know she doesn’t need any unsolicited advice, thanks.

The singer let out all her grievances of dealing with acne for “years and year” in an Instagram story over the weekend, saying, “For the real though, acne sucks.”

She filmed herself using an acne LED light therapy device and explained that maybe the only thing worse than dealing with blemishes is having other people try to solve her skin troubles for her. She says after trying “all the drugs” and “all the things,” she hates when people tell her their remedies.

She mockingly went down the list of tips she’s been given, imitating a clueless advice-giver: “You know what worked for me? Moisturizing! Make a mask out of honey, greek yogurt and avocado. All you need to do is buy an apricot scrub! Coconut oil – the secret is coconut oil!”

But she said the very worst of them all is when people think poor hygiene is to blame. “Do you wash your face? It’s like, yes, I wash my face, I’m just genetically cursed,” she said.

While she knows better than to offer any one type of remedy to her fans, she did give one piece of advice everyone can benefit from: “For anyone out there who has bad skin — and actual bad skin, not the kind of bad skin you can just use a fancy cream for for a few days and it will get better — I feel your pain. We’ll get there, we will. Promise.”