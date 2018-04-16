6 Perfect Petite Styles to Shop for Spring from LOFT

Calling all women 5-foot-4 and under! Over buying jeans that are too long, or constantly having to alter your tops and skirts? Well if you don’t already know about LOFT’s amazingly chic petite collection, prepare to have your mind blown. Already tailored with shorter inseams, hems and proportional sleeve lengths, LOFT petites are made to flatter women with smaller frames — because they know that one size doesn’t fit all.

Just like their recent plus-size collection launch, the petite collection embraces LOFT’s signature style with pieces that are perfect for work, play and everything in between. And if shopping for already perfectly-tailored clothing isn’t exciting enough, right now you can score 30 percent off all tops and sweaters, with an extra 10 percent off when you buy three or more — no special promo code necessary!

So if you’re looking to stock up on cute tops and perfectly-fitting pieces, then get your credit cards ready and scroll down to shop six of our favorite styles from LOFT that are must-haves for spring.

